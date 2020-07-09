Log in
PAYCHEX, INC.

PAYCHEX, INC.

(PAYX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/09 01:11:31 pm
72.955 USD   -2.14%
12:42pPAYCHEX : Declares Quarterly Dividend
07/07PAYCHEX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
07/07PAYCHEX : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
Paychex : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/09/2020 | 12:42pm EDT

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ‑PAYX) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.62 per share payable August 27, 2020 to shareholders of record August 3, 2020.

About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and investor presentations are accessible at our Investor Relations page.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 036 M - -
Net income 2020 1 096 M - -
Net cash 2020 815 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 26 749 M 26 749 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 15 800
Free-Float 89,2%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 73,83 $
Last Close Price 74,55 $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
NameTitle
Martin Mucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blase Thomas Golisano Chairman
Chris DeSalvo Vice President-Service Excellence & Operations
Efrain Rivera Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael E. Gioja SVP-Information Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYCHEX, INC.-12.36%26 742
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.64%55 715
TRINET GROUP, INC.5.41%4 015
BENEFIT ONE INC.-4.02%3 209
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-24.05%1 945
SMS CO., LTD.-22.84%1 890
