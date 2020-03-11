Paychex, Inc. : Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call for March 25, 2020

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is scheduled to release financial results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended February 29, 2020 via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be Martin Mucci, President and CEO, and Efrain Rivera, Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer. This call will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.

To listen to the Webcast of the conference call, access the Company’s Financial Webcasts page at our Investor Relations Page. Webcast participants should access this site in advance of the call to ensure their PCs are properly configured. The Webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately one month.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

