Paychex : PayActiv Extending Immediate Relief to Business Owners and Employees with On-Demand Pay Option During COVID-19 Crisis

In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Paychex Inc., a leading provider of HR, payroll, benefits, and insurance solutions that pays 1 in 12 American private sector workers, and PayActiv, the leading provider of employer-sponsored earned wage and tip access, today announced they are aligning to offer Paychex clients a cash incentive for businesses looking to provide workers with immediate access to their earned wages, while also waiving employee transaction fees.

'The economic impact of COVID-19 on millions of employees' livelihoods and financial well-being has been significant,' said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. 'At the same time, many employers are facing cashflow challenges while balancing the needs of their workers. We're pleased to stand with PayActiv to offer a solution that gives employees immediate access to earned wages during a time when they may be facing unexpected expenses and fluctuating incomes, as well as providing employers an added benefit to offer to their employees when they need it most.'

Through an existing partnership with PayActiv, the Paychex Pay-on-Demand solution gives employees access to an amount equal to their net pay via PayActiv's mobile application. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PayActiv is offering $250 to Paychex customers who enroll in the Pay-on-Demand service, payable when the first employee leverages the solution. In addition, PayActiv is waiving employee transaction fees.

'Providing employees immediate access to earned wages is the fundamental mission of PayActiv,' said Safwan Shah, PayActiv co-founder and CEO. 'The American worker is under a great deal of financial stress and the impact of COVID-19 has exacerbated these concerns. We are proud to partner with Paychex to extend our industry-leading technology to millions of families served by Paychex and provide a financial incentive to Paychex clients and their employees during this challenging time.'

For more information on how Paychex is supporting businesses 24/7 amid the COVID-19 crisis, click here. For additional details about Paychex' Pay-on-Demand solution being provided in partnership with PayActiv, visit payactiv.com/paychex.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PayActiv

PayActiv's mission is to bring security, dignity and savings to low-income workers through an award-winning holistic financial wellness platform that gives employees on-demand access to earned but unpaid wages. Businesses that partner with PayActiv see significant cost reductions through increased recruitment, engagement and retention. Employees love PayActiv because it eliminates the expensive between-paychecks tolls of payday loans, bank overdrafts and late fees. PayActiv also offers a suite of financial services that include savings and budgeting tools, bill payment and financial health measurement. PayActiv has won best in class awards in both FinTech & HRTech and is the provider of Earned Wage Access to Walmart.

In June 2019, PayActiv released a short film titled It's About Time. The documentary looks at pay timing and its correlation with epidemic financial stress being experienced by millions of working Americans. For more information, visit www.payactiv.com.