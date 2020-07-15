Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Paycom Software, Inc.    PAYC

PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.

(PAYC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paycom Software, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4. Paycom will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) that day.

 

 

 

 

Dial-in #:

1-833-233-4461

Intl. Dial-In #:

1-647-689-4140

Conference Name:

Paycom

Replay #:

1-800-585-8367

Intl. Replay #:

1-416-621-4642

Replay Access Code:

9419044

 

The conference call will also be webcast at investors.paycom.com. For those unable to participate, a replay will be available following the conclusion of the earnings call on August 4, 2020, through August 12, 2020. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.
06/08PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..
AQ
05/29PAYCOM SOFTWARE : to Virtually Present at Baird's 2020 Global Consumer, Technolo..
BU
04/30PAYCOM SOFTWARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
04/29PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
04/28PAYCOM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04/28PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/14PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and C..
BU
04/13PAYCOM SOFTWARE : Thinking about trading options or stock in Boeing, Dunkin Bran..
PR
04/08PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. : to Host 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Virtually
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 828 M - -
Net income 2020 170 M - -
Net cash 2020 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 101x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 451 M 16 451 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 19,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paycom Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 255,71 $
Last Close Price 286,44 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chad R. Richison Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Evans Chief Operating Officer
Craig E. Boelte Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Shane Hadlock Director-Information Technology
Brad Smith Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.8.19%16 451
SAP SE11.32%181 786
ORACLE CORPORATION7.97%175 529
SERVICENOW INC.46.37%78 805
INTUIT INC.8.95%74 416
DOCUSIGN, INC.165.05%36 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group