Be Unbeatable Together: 5 Things We Did in March

At our corporate office in Schaumburg, we held a CANstruction contest, where employees created structures using canned and boxed food that would later be donated to the local food pantry. Our Central Implementation team won the contest and in the spirit of giving back, gave their prize money to the Palatine Township Food Pantry to supply more food for those in need. A group of employees also volunteered at the local Feed My Starving Children center, packing 112 boxes - 24,192 meals - for undernourished children.

At our Meridian, Idaho office, employees took their CANstructure to the next level, entering one of their structures in the Million Meals in March Canstruction Contest, Idaho Foodbank's Corporate Challenge where companies in Idaho competed to raise food and funds for Million Meals in March. The Paylocity team used 305 cans to create Disney's Cinderella Castle, complete with lights and a shooting star. Our Idaho employees also took time to volunteer at the food bank.

In Lake Mary, Florida, employees volunteered at Pine Crest Elementary School in Sanford on a weekly basis to pack bags from the school's food pantry and distribute the bags to children in need. If there were no bags to pack, the volunteers read to younger students.