Paylocity Holding Corp    PCTY

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP

(PCTY)
Company 
News

Be Unbeatable Together: 5 Things We Did in March

04/15/2019

At our corporate office in Schaumburg, we held a CANstruction contest, where employees created structures using canned and boxed food that would later be donated to the local food pantry. Our Central Implementation team won the contest and in the spirit of giving back, gave their prize money to the Palatine Township Food Pantry to supply more food for those in need. A group of employees also volunteered at the local Feed My Starving Children center, packing 112 boxes - 24,192 meals - for undernourished children.

At our Meridian, Idaho office, employees took their CANstructure to the next level, entering one of their structures in the Million Meals in March Canstruction Contest, Idaho Foodbank's Corporate Challenge where companies in Idaho competed to raise food and funds for Million Meals in March. The Paylocity team used 305 cans to create Disney's Cinderella Castle, complete with lights and a shooting star. Our Idaho employees also took time to volunteer at the food bank.

In Lake Mary, Florida, employees volunteered at Pine Crest Elementary School in Sanford on a weekly basis to pack bags from the school's food pantry and distribute the bags to children in need. If there were no bags to pack, the volunteers read to younger students.

Disclaimer

Paylocity Holding Corp. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 16:37:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 460 M
EBIT 2019 94,4 M
Net income 2019 45,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 97,81
P/E ratio 2020 75,41
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,36x
Capitalization 4 652 M
Chart PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
Duration : Period :
Paylocity Holding Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 87,8 $
Spread / Average Target -0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Beauchamp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Haske President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven I. Sarowitz Chairman
Toby J. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Edward W. Gaty Senior Vice President-Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP46.01%4 592
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.08%923 197
RED HAT3.83%32 259
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.64%27 409
SPLUNK INC28.70%20 317
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.49.45%18 156
