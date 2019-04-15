Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Paylocity Holding Corp    PCTY

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP

(PCTY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Paylocity Announces Conference Call to Review Q3 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to review its third quarter fiscal 2019 results for Thursday, May 2 at 4 p.m. Central Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

To listen to the conference call live, dial (855) 226-3021 or (315) 625-6892. The conference ID is 1966277. Please dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time. A live webcast can be accessed at www.paylocity.com.

A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at www.paylocity.com.

A press release highlighting the Company's results will be issued in advance of the conference call and will be accessible at www.paylocity.com in the investor relations section.

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paylocity’s comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for professionals to make strategic decisions in the areas of benefits, core HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, while cultivating a modern workplace and improving employee engagement. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., Paylocity has consistently been recognized nationally for its innovation, culture, and growth. Most recently, Paylocity was honored as #20 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work Employees’ Choice list; recognized on several G2 Crowd Grid® Reports, including ranking #1 in Satisfaction on 13 HCM software-focused reports; named one of the 101 Best & Brightest Companies to Work For; and ranked #30 on Crain’s Chicago’s Fast Fifty list of fastest-growing companies, among receiving a number of other national and local awards. For more information about Paylocity, visit www.paylocity.com.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Glenn
investors@paylocity.com 

 

pay2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
04:06pPaylocity Announces Conference Call to Review Q3 2019 Financial Results
GL
12:38pBE UNBEATABLE TOGETHER : 5 Things We Did in March
PU
04/03PAYLOCITY : Choosing an HCM Partner? Online Reviews Can Help
PU
04/03Paylocity Leads Satisfaction Rankings on Multiple G2 Crowd Grid® Reports
GL
03/25PAYLOCITY : Six Benefits of a Remote Workforce
PU
02/20PAYLOCITY : to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
02/19Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/07PAYLOCITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/06PAYLOCITY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 460 M
EBIT 2019 94,4 M
Net income 2019 45,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 97,81
P/E ratio 2020 75,41
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,36x
Capitalization 4 652 M
Chart PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
Duration : Period :
Paylocity Holding Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 87,8 $
Spread / Average Target -0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Beauchamp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Haske President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven I. Sarowitz Chairman
Toby J. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Edward W. Gaty Senior Vice President-Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP46.01%4 592
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.08%923 197
RED HAT3.83%32 259
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.64%27 409
SPLUNK INC28.70%20 317
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.49.45%18 156
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About