PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP

(PCTY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/11 04:00:11 pm
103.9 USD   +0.81%
04:06pPaylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp Ranks on Glassdoor's 2019 List of Top CEOs
GL
07/01PAYLOCITY : Nevada Legislative Updates
PU
06/28PAYLOCITY : 2019 Mid-Year Review
PU
News 
Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp Ranks on Glassdoor's 2019 List of Top CEOs

Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp Ranks on Glassdoor's 2019 List of Top CEOs

07/11/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of payroll and human capital management solutions, is thrilled to announce that Chief Executive Officer Steve Beauchamp has received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing the highest-rated CEOs for 2019. With a 92 percent approval rating, this is the third consecutive year Beauchamp has received this honor.

Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual report recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

“Paylocity is an organization of innovators and game changers who each play a role in shaping our award-winning culture by living our core values every day,” said Beauchamp. “It’s incredibly exciting to see how our employees leverage our own technology to connect with each other and advance our culture — being unbeatable together, thinking next generation, and living our reputation — all of which carries through in every interaction with our clients and partners.”

When employees submit reviews about their company, they can rate various factors about their employment experience, including overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes, like senior management. Employees can also rate whether they approve, disapprove, or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.

“It’s an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees’ perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust, and communication. Glassdoor’s Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, President and Chief Operating Officer at Glassdoor. “Today’s job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we’re seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success.”

In addition to Beauchamp being listed as a highest-rated CEO, Glassdoor also honored Paylocity as a 2019 Best Place to Work.

Learn more about career opportunities and culture at Paylocity.

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paylocity’s comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for professionals to make strategic decisions in the areas of benefits, core HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, while cultivating a modern workplace and improving employee engagement. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., Paylocity has consistently been recognized nationally for its innovation, culture, and growth. Most recently, Paylocity was honored as #20 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work Employees’ Choice list; highlighted on several G2 Crowd Grid® Reports, including leading Satisfaction scores on 13 HCM software-focused reports; recognized as a top HR performer on the Workforce 100; and ranked #27 on Crain’s Fast 50 list of fastest-growing Chicago-area companies, among receiving a number of other national and local awards. For more information about Paylocity, visit www.paylocity.com.

Media Contact
Rebecca Miller
Senior Manager, Communications
RMiller@paylocity.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP71.18%5 460
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.35%1 056 319
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC57.74%33 836
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.71.32%21 105
SYNOPSYS61.28%20 622
OKTA INC112.35%15 464
