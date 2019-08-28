Paylocity : Continue Current Form I-9 Expiring August 31

• USCIS announced that employers should use the current version of the Form I-9 that expires 8/31/19 until further notice.
Employer Requirements
USCIS announced on August 28, 2019 that until further notice, employers should continue using the Form I-9 currently available on I-9 Central, even after the expiration date of Aug. 31 has passed.
Employers must complete Form I-9 for all newly hired employees to verify their identity and authorization to work in the United States.
We will provide updated information about the new version of the Form I-9 as it becomes available.
Thank you for choosing Paylocity as your Payroll Tax and Human Capital management partner.
This information is provided as a courtesy, may change and is not intended as legal or tax guidance. Employers with questions or concerns outside the scope of a Payroll Service Provider are encouraged to seek the advice of a qualified CPA, Tax Attorney or Advisor.
Disclaimer
Paylocity Holding Corp. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:35:02 UTC