Paylocity : Continue Current Form I-9 Expiring August 31

• USCIS announced that employers should use the current version of the Form I-9 that expires 8/31/19 until further notice.

Employer Requirements

USCIS announced on August 28, 2019 that until further notice, employers should continue using the Form I-9 currently available on I-9 Central, even after the expiration date of Aug. 31 has passed.

Employers must complete Form I-9 for all newly hired employees to verify their identity and authorization to work in the United States.

We will provide updated information about the new version of the Form I-9 as it becomes available.

Thank you for choosing Paylocity as your Payroll Tax and Human Capital management partner.

This information is provided as a courtesy, may change and is not intended as legal or tax guidance. Employers with questions or concerns outside the scope of a Payroll Service Provider are encouraged to seek the advice of a qualified CPA, Tax Attorney or Advisor.