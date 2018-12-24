Paylocity : Employer EITC Notice Requirement Reminder

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a refundable credit for certain workers who earn low to moderate incomes. Employers are required to provide a notice to all or some of their employees to notify the employees that they may be eligible for the EITC. Currently there are notification requirements under federal regulations and several states have adopted their own employee notification rules.

NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

Federal

Employer's must notify each individual who was employed during the calendar year and who did not have income tax withheld. This is not a requirement if the employee claimed withholding exemption on the Form W-4.

Employers may notify employees in the following manners:

• On Form W-2,

• On Form W-2 Substitute

• IRS Notice 797

• Written statement using Notice 797 language

In addition to the Federal EITC notification requirements, in certain jurisdictions there are additional requirements that employers must meet; a reference table is provided below.

