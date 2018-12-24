Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Paylocity Holding Corp    PCTY

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP (PCTY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 10:00:02 pm
54.5 USD   -7.53%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paylocity : Employer EITC Notice Requirement Reminder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 04:55am CET

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a refundable credit for certain workers who earn low to moderate incomes. Employers are required to provide a notice to all or some of their employees to notify the employees that they may be eligible for the EITC. Currently there are notification requirements under federal regulations and several states have adopted their own employee notification rules.

NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

Federal

Employer's must notify each individual who was employed during the calendar year and who did not have income tax withheld. This is not a requirement if the employee claimed withholding exemption on the Form W-4.

Employers may notify employees in the following manners:

• On Form W-2,

• On Form W-2 Substitute

IRS Notice 797

• Written statement using Notice 797 language

In addition to the Federal EITC notification requirements, in certain jurisdictions there are additional requirements that employers must meet; a reference table is provided below.

Employers and employees may access the federal and state EITC information through the Paylocity Web Pay ESS portal by clicking on 'More information about your W2'on the W2 Online Preview page. This information is also available in our Year End Guide:

https://docs.paylocity.com/forms/Year_End_Information/State_W-2_Requirements.pdf

[Attachment][Attachment]

Disclaimer

Paylocity Holding Corp. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 03:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
04:55aPAYLOCITY : Employer EITC Notice Requirement Reminder
PU
04:40aPAYLOCITY : Massachusetts Tipped Employee Calculation Changes Coming Soon
PU
04:40aPAYLOCITY : Federal Government Shutdown Triggers E-Verify Outage
PU
12/21PAYLOCITY : 2018 Year End Checklist
PU
12/21PAYLOCITY : Effortless Accessibility to Payroll, HR, and Benefits Information
PU
12/18PAYLOCITY : Illinois Legislative Update
PU
12/18PAYLOCITY : ACA Employer Compliance Update
PU
12/15PAYLOCITY : Engagedly Announces Integration with Paylocity, a Cloud-Based Provid..
AQ
12/13PAYLOCITY : IRS Releases 2019 Form W4 and Withholding Tables
PU
12/12PAYLOCITY : Ranked #1 in Satisfaction on Multiple G2 Crowd Grid® Reports
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 455 M
EBIT 2019 92,2 M
Net income 2019 42,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 61,67
P/E ratio 2020 49,42
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,33x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,23x
Capitalization 2 878 M
Chart PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
Duration : Period :
Paylocity Holding Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 75,9 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Beauchamp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Haske President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven I. Sarowitz Chairman
Toby J. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Edward W. Gaty Senior Vice President-Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP15.56%2 878
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.84%754 035
RED HAT44.44%30 526
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC78.23%19 285
CITRIX SYSTEMS14.50%13 579
SPLUNK INC10.88%13 574
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.