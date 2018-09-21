Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Paylocity Holding Corp    PCTY

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP (PCTY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Paylocity Extends Partnership with PGA Professional Patton Kizzire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY), a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management software solutions, announced today the extension of its alliance and partnership with brand ambassador and professional golfer Patton Kizzire.

Kizzire attended Auburn University, where he earned All-SEC first team honors and won the SEC Championship in 2007. He earned his Web.com Tour card in 2014, before having a breakout year in 2015 with 11 top-10 finishes. In 2017, Kizzire won his first PGA Tour title at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, and sealed his second victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2018.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunities and achievements I’ve experienced in my career, especially over the past year, and I’m confident about closing out this season on a strong note,” said Kizzire. “I’m excited to continue being a part of the Paylocity family—a team that has had the utmost confidence in me since the very beginning of our relationship.”

The 32-year-old Alabama native is currently playing in the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta, ranked #92 on the Official World Golf Rankings, and ranked #30 on the FedEx Cup standings.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Patton and could not be prouder of the accomplishments he has earned over the years,” said Michael Haske, President and Chief Operating Officer at Paylocity. “Patton’s ambition and drive to succeed on the golf course truly parallels Paylocity’s determination to succeed in elevating payroll and HR. We look forward to seeing the incredible achievements we know Patton will continue reaching!”

Learn more about Kizzire by visiting Paylocity’s Brand Ambassadors page.

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management, or HCM, software solutions. Paylocity's comprehensive and easy-to-use solutions enable its clients to manage their workforces more effectively, help drive strategic human capital decision-making, and improve employee engagement by enhancing the human resource, payroll, and finance capabilities of its clients. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

Contact:
Rebecca Miller
Senior Communications Manager
RMiller@paylocity.com

pay2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
10:06pPaylocity Extends Partnership with PGA Professional Patton Kizzire
GL
09/20PAYLOCITY : IRS Releases New Information on 2019 Form W-4
PU
09/19PAYLOCITY : adds Virginia Breen to Board of Directors
AQ
09/18PAYLOCITY : adds Virginia Breen to Board of Directors
AQ
09/17Paylocity adds Virginia Breen to Board of Directors
GL
09/17PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
09/14PAYLOCITY : Illinois Updates the Personal Exemption Allowance
PU
09/12PAYLOCITY : Honored Again as a Best Place to Work and Sell
AQ
09/11Paylocity Honored Again as a Best Place to Work and Sell
GL
09/04PAYLOCITY : Maryland Updates the Percentage Method Withholding Instructions
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28BY THE NUMBERS : Growth Leaders With Strong Momentum 
08/10Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) CEO Steve Beauchamp on Q4 2018 Results -.. 
08/09Paylocity misses by $0.03, beats on revenue 
08/08Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
05/06Paylocity's (PCTY) CEO Steve Beauchamp on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 453 M
EBIT 2019 91,9 M
Net income 2019 39,5 M
Finance 2019 176 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 97,95
P/E ratio 2020 72,37
EV / Sales 2019 9,12x
EV / Sales 2020 7,34x
Capitalization 4 303 M
Chart PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
Duration : Period :
Paylocity Holding Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 72,5 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Beauchamp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Haske President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven I. Sarowitz Chairman
Toby J. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Jeff T. Diehl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP72.90%4 303
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.77%870 879
RED HAT19.20%23 734
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC100.62%21 565
SPLUNK INC39.62%16 959
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.03%14 982
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.