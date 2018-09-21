Paylocity Extends Partnership with PGA Professional Patton Kizzire

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY ), a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management software solutions, announced today the extension of its alliance and partnership with brand ambassador and professional golfer Patton Kizzire.



Kizzire attended Auburn University, where he earned All-SEC first team honors and won the SEC Championship in 2007. He earned his Web.com Tour card in 2014, before having a breakout year in 2015 with 11 top-10 finishes. In 2017, Kizzire won his first PGA Tour title at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, and sealed his second victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2018.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunities and achievements I’ve experienced in my career, especially over the past year, and I’m confident about closing out this season on a strong note,” said Kizzire. “I’m excited to continue being a part of the Paylocity family—a team that has had the utmost confidence in me since the very beginning of our relationship.”

The 32-year-old Alabama native is currently playing in the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta, ranked #92 on the Official World Golf Rankings, and ranked #30 on the FedEx Cup standings.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Patton and could not be prouder of the accomplishments he has earned over the years,” said Michael Haske, President and Chief Operating Officer at Paylocity. “Patton’s ambition and drive to succeed on the golf course truly parallels Paylocity’s determination to succeed in elevating payroll and HR. We look forward to seeing the incredible achievements we know Patton will continue reaching!”

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management, or HCM, software solutions. Paylocity's comprehensive and easy-to-use solutions enable its clients to manage their workforces more effectively, help drive strategic human capital decision-making, and improve employee engagement by enhancing the human resource, payroll, and finance capabilities of its clients. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

