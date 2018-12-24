Paylocity : Federal Government Shutdown Triggers E-Verify Outage

BACKGROUND

The federal government is in a partial shutdown that began at the end of the day Friday, December 21st. This shutdown impacts several federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and its component agency, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS.) Because of this, E-Verify services will be unavailable during the remainder of the shutdown.

WHAT TO EXPECT

With E-Verify unavailable due to the lapse in Department of Homeland Security funds, employers will not be able to access their E-Verify accounts or:

• Enroll in E-Verify;

• Create E-Verify cases;

• View or take action on any case;

• Add, delete or edit any user account;

• Reset passwords;

• Edit company information;

• Terminate accounts; or

• Run reports or view any information about an account.

NEXT STEPS

Please make sure that during this outage you are continuing to utilize your E-Verify Event packet and not simply 'deleting' the verification task; this will allow you to continue forward with creating your employee record in Web Pay. Once the site is back up, Paylocity will be identifying all clients with impacted new hires requiring to be E-Verified and will be communicating with employers so that they may be submitted. Thank you for choosing Paylocity as your HCM and Payroll Tax partner.

This information is provided as a courtesy, may change and is not intended as legal or tax guidance. Employers with questions or concerns outside the scope of a Payroll Service Provider are encouraged to seek the advice of a qualified CPA, Tax Attorney or Advisor.