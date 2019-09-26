Log in
Paylocity : Final Registration Wave is Underway for Illinois Secure Choice

09/26/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

AT A GLANCE

Wave 3 Registration Deadline is November 1, 2019.

Wave 3 employers are those employing 25 to 99 employees.

Soon, the State will begin notifying employers in Wave 3 of the requirement to register or indicate that they are exempt from the program.

Wave 3 Employer Registration

Illinois Secure Choice is a new retirement savings program for employers who do not already offer a retirement savings plan. The program is intended to help employees save for retirement through payroll deductions. The registration deadline for larger employers, those with 100 or more employees, has passed. Phase 3 is underway for employers with 25 to 99 employees. These employers must register by November 1, 2019. Employers should expect to receive a notification via email or regular mail from Illinois Secure Choice with an access code and instructions about how to register. Once you receive this notification, go to employer.ilsecurechoice.com to enter the access code to register your business or indicate your exemption.

Next Steps

Employers in Wave 3 can prepare by collecting the information needed to register and enroll employees. Illinois Secure Choice has provided a Registration Checklist to assist employers with the registration and enrollment process. Additional tools and resources are also available on the Illinois Secure Choice website.

Thank you for choosing Paylocity as your Payroll Tax and HCM partner.

This information is provided as a courtesy, may change and is not intended as legal or tax guidance. Employers with questions or concerns outside the scope of a Payroll Service Provider are encouraged to seek the advice of a qualified CPA, Tax Attorney or Advisor.

Disclaimer

Paylocity Holding Corp. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 17:37:02 UTC
