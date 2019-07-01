Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Paylocity Holding Corp    PCTY

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP

(PCTY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/01 12:46:50 pm
96.845 USD   +3.22%
12:19pPAYLOCITY : Nevada Legislative Updates
PU
06/28PAYLOCITY : 2019 Mid-Year Review
PU
06/27PAYLOCITY : Mid-Year Review 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Paylocity : Nevada Legislative Updates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

On June 12, 2019, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed legislation that makes four key changes to Nevada law. The effective dates of these laws will phase in over the coming years, and we have outlined the key details of the laws below.

MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE

Over the coming years, minimum wage will increase by .75 cents each year until it reaches $12 an hour. Beginning on July 1, 2020, when employers who offer employees with qualified health benefit plans will then be required to pay employees a minimum of $8 per hour and employers who do not provide health benefits will be required to pay employees a minimum wage of $9 per hour. Paylocity will automatically update the rates in our system as they become effective.

Click here for more information.

EMPLOYEE RIGHT TO COLLECTIVELY BARGAIN

State employees in classified service and those employed by the Nevada System of Higher Education in the classified service of the state or who are required to be paid in accordance with the pay plan for the classified service will be able to organize and choose a representative for collective bargaining to negotiate wages, hours and terms of employment. This is effective immediately.

Click here for more information.

PAID SICK LEAVE

Beginning January 1, 2020, private employers with 50 or more employees will be required to provide paid sick leave benefits to their employees.

Accrual:Employees will be entitled to at least 0.01923 hours of paid leave for each hour of work performed, up to 40 hours. Employers may provide leave on an accrual or fractional basis and may enforce a 90-day probationary period. The bill states the employer may limit the use of this paid leave to 40 hours per 12-month benefit period. The maximum amount of carryover the employee is entitled to is 40 hours.

Approved Uses: The bill states that an employee does not need to provide documentation or disclose a reason for taking leave.

Reporting Requirements: Employers must maintain a record of accrual and use of paid leave for a period of at least one year, which must be made available to the Labor Commissioner upon request. Employers must also provide to each employee on each payday the hours of paid leave available for use by that employee. Employers may provide the accounting through the payroll system used to pay their employees.

Paylocity will support the accrual of this paid leave. This new accrual code will be available to add to your employees prior to 1/1/2020.

Click here for more information.

APPLICANT DRUG TESTING

Effective January 1, 2020, employers will be prohibited from denying employment because of the presence of marijuana in a screening test taken by a job applicant. The law also creates certain exceptions to that prohibition and provides employees with an opportunity to rebut a positive screening test.

On November 8, 2016, Nevada voters passed a ballot measure that legalized the purchase, possession, and consumption of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. Even though marijuana became legal on January 1, 2017, how a consumer buys it, how much they can have at one time, and where they can use it are still restricted by the law.

It will be unlawful for employers to fail or refuse to hire prospective employees because their drug screening test results indicate the presence of marijuana.

However, this prohibition does not apply to applicants for positions including:

A firefighter,

An emergency medical technician,

Those that require an employee to operate a motor vehicle,

Those for which federal or state law requires the employee to submit to screening tests, or

Those that in the employer's determination, could adversely affect the safety of others.

Where employers require an employee to submit to a screening test within the first 30 days of employment, the employee will have the right to take another screening test at the employee's own expense in order to rebut the results of the initial screening test. The employer is required to accept and give appropriate consideration to the results of the additional screening test.

These requirements do not apply to the extent they are inconsistent with or otherwise conflict with the provisions of an employment contract, collective bargaining agreement, or federal law, or to an employment position funded by federal grant.

NEXT STEPS

We are monitoring these laws for further detail and will provide as they come available.

Thank you for choosing Paylocity as your Payroll Tax and HCM partner.

This information is provided as a courtesy, may change and is not intended as legal or tax guidance. Employers with questions or concerns outside the scope of a Payroll Service Provider are encouraged to seek the advice of a qualified CPA, Tax Attorney or Advisor.

Disclaimer

Paylocity Holding Corp. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 16:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
12:19pPAYLOCITY : Nevada Legislative Updates
PU
06/28PAYLOCITY : 2019 Mid-Year Review
PU
06/27PAYLOCITY : Mid-Year Review 2019
PU
06/26PAYLOCITY : Minnesota's Wage Theft Prevention Law
PU
06/20PAYLOCITY : to Exhibit at the 2019 SHRM Conference & Exposition
AQ
06/19Paylocity to Exhibit at the 2019 SHRM Conference & Exposition
GL
06/03PAYLOCITY : San Antonio, TX Paid Sick Leave
PU
06/03PAYLOCITY : Dallas, TX Paid Sick Leave
PU
06/03PAYLOCITY : Lands on Crain's Fast 50 List for 2019
PU
05/30PAYLOCITY : Oregon Pregnancy Accommodation Law
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 465 M
EBIT 2019 97,9 M
Net income 2019 49,4 M
Finance 2019 163 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 103x
P/E ratio 2020 80,4x
EV / Sales2019 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 8,37x
Capitalization 4 970 M
Chart PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
Duration : Period :
Paylocity Holding Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 106  $
Last Close Price 93,8  $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Beauchamp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Haske President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven I. Sarowitz Chairman
Toby J. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Edward W. Gaty Senior Vice President-Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP55.82%4 970
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.73%1 026 511
RED HAT6.90%33 437
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC47.04%31 541
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%24 191
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.62.93%19 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About