PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP (PCTY)
12/26 10:00:00 pm
58.37 USD   +6.46%
Paylocity : New Tax Laws Coming Into Effect in 2019

12/26/2018 | 10:40pm CET

With 2018 coming to a close, there are several new laws becoming effective on January 1, 2019. See below for a brief synopsis of the upcoming laws along with federal, state, and local tax updates.

FEDERAL TAX UPDATES

SSA raises the 2019 Social Security wage base

On October 11, 2018 the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced that the 2019 Social Security wage base limit will be $132,900, an increase of $4,500 from $128,400 in 2018.

The Social Security tax rate remains at 6.2% for 2019 up to the Social Security wage base limit. The maximum Social Security tax employees and employers will each pay in 2019 is $8,239.80, an increase of $279.00 from $7,960.80 in 2018.

The Medicare tax rate for 2019 remains at 1.45% and applies to all covered earnings for employees and employers. There is no wage base limit for Medicare.

STATE WAGE BASE UPDATES

[Attachment]

STATE AND LOCAL MINIMUM WAGE UPDATES

[Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment]

You can stay up to date on this information by looking at your WebPay Glossary.

The Glossary can be accessed by doing the following:

1. Login to your WebPay

2. Place your mouse over your 'Home' tab

3. Select 'Glossary' in the drop down menu

[Attachment]

Thank you for choosing Paylocity as your Payroll Tax and HCM partner.

This information is provided as a courtesy, may change and is not intended as legal or tax guidance. Employers with questions or concerns outside the scope of a Payroll Service Provider are encouraged to seek the advice of a qualified CPA, Tax Attorney or Advisor.

Disclaimer

Paylocity Holding Corp. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 21:39:03 UTC
