Paylocity : Recognized as One of G2 Crowd's Best Software Companies

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) solutions, has been recognized as one of G2 Crowd's Best Software Companies in 2019. The equivalent of The People's Choice Awards for tech companies, G2 Crowd's Best Software Awards provide the definitive ranking of the best software companies and products worldwide.

'This is no subjective list by a few people giving their opinions,' said Godard Abel, Chief Executive Officer at G2 Crowd. 'With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 Crowd is able to harness more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies are doing the best job of helping businesses reach their potential.'

Specifically, Paylocity was ranked:

• #39 - Top 100 Software Companies

• #19 - Top 50 Fastest-Growing

• #23 - Top 50 Products for Mid-Market

'At Paylocity, we're always striving to revolutionize the world of payroll and human capital management through continued innovation and agility in our technology, coupled with unwavering dedication to our clients,' said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer at Paylocity. 'We are incredibly grateful for our clients' feedback that not only allows us to be recognized on these lists, but more importantly, helps shape the future of our product suite.'

These rankings come on the heels of Paylocity being rated #1 in Satisfaction on six HCM software-focused G2 Crowd Grid ® Reports, which are also based on reviews from real software users.

G2 Crowd, a trusted peer-to-peer business solutions review platform, compiled the Best Software Award lists using data collected from over 270,000 authentic customer reviews written between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. Reviews spanned across nearly 60,000 software products, with every review vetted by an individual person, not a machine, to ensure legitimacy. Tech companies on the list are selected with data provided by its software users, and, as a result, have proven their commitment to customers and providing technology that delivers.

To learn more about G2 Crowd, and to view what Paylocity clients are saying about their experiences, visit G2 Crowd's website.