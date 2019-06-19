Log in
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP

(PCTY)
  Report  
Paylocity to Exhibit at the 2019 SHRM Conference & Exposition

06/19/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) solutions, will be exhibiting at the largest workplace and HR conference next week. Hosted by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the 2019 event will take place June 23 – 26 in Las Vegas.

Attendees will be encouraged to create their employee oasis at Paylocity’s booth (#2434) by exploring tools that help promote employee engagement and development. According to EY’s latest Belonging Barometer study, employees who feel a sense of belonging in the workplace are 3.5 times more likely to perform their best work, illustrating the importance of adopting tools that will help translate a culture of transparency and collaboration into individual and business performance outcomes.

At SHRM 2019, Paylocity will also highlight how intuitive solutions can help HR leaders create an employee experience that automates manual tasks and provides opportunities to engage with employees around everyday moments in an employee lifecycle. Data from these everyday moments delivers powerful HR analytics that uncover key insights and trends. HR teams can use this data from Paylocity’s analytics suite to focus on the most important strategic initiatives improving their ability to attract and retain talent. 

“Helping our clients succeed is our highest priority,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer at Paylocity. “We understand the unique challenges of managing a diverse workforce and are focused on creating solutions that will take HR capabilities to the next level. At Paylocity, we are always the first users for our new products, and we take the learnings from our own experiences to guide clients on how they can use our platform to be more efficient while creating an engaging experience for their employees.”

SHRM will host more than 18,000 HR professionals and business leaders from around the globe at their annual conference and exposition. According to SHRM, the conference theme Creating Better Workplaces will set the stage for exploring topics such as paid leave, workforce development, diversity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, recruiting and the job market, among others.

To learn more about Paylocity’s presence at SHRM 2019 or pre-book a demo appointment, visit the Paylocity at SHRM 2019 website.

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paylocity’s comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for professionals to make strategic decisions in the areas of benefits, core HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, while cultivating a modern workplace and improving employee engagement. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., Paylocity has consistently been recognized nationally for its innovation, culture, and growth. Most recently, Paylocity was honored as #20 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work Employees’ Choice list; recognized on several G2 Crowd Grid® Reports, including ranking #1 in Satisfaction on 13 HCM software-focused reports; named one of the 101 Best & Brightest Companies to Work For; and ranked #30 on Crain’s Chicago’s Fast Fifty list of fastest-growing companies, among receiving a number of other national and local awards. For more information about Paylocity, visit www.paylocity.com.

Media Contact
Rebecca Miller
Sr. Communications Manager
O: 224.318.3897
RMiller@paylocity.com

 

Primary Logo


