Paylocity : Unveils New Brand Identity to Better Serve a Changing Workplace

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announces its new brand identity and website. The organization's new logo, tagline, overall branding and messaging better reflect its role as a trusted HR and payroll provider that cares deeply for its clients, partners and employees in moving forward together with a priority on people and company culture.

The new brand highlights Paylocity's commitment to supporting its clients, especially in times of crisis, and helping organizations prepare for the future of work – in which productivity, employee engagement and flexible communication are more important than ever before. Paylocity's tagline, 'Forward Together,' is a promise to consistently deliver the partnership and innovation clients have come to expect when working with Paylocity. Paylocity's mission has always been to build great, modern work experiences by investing in customer success and co-creating products with its clients, and the new brand better represents this commitment.

"The key ingredient that has differentiated Paylocity from the very beginning is our people. Our people are what matter most, and their day-to-day contributions are at the heart of being 'Forward Together'," said Steve Beauchamp, CEO at Paylocity. "Introducing our new brand identity is an important exercise in more authentically telling our unique story and highlighting care as the new form of workplace currency. As we look forward to a post-COVID era, we believe employers will benefit from showing how much they care for their employees and their work cultures."

The new brand identity more effectively aligns with Paylocity's robust product portfolio, providing innovative solutions beyond just payroll – from recruiting and employee engagement, to learning & development, and more. While Paylocity was founded in 1997 as a payroll software provider, its products and services have evolved dramatically alongside the market and client expectations. In a landscape where organizations are being asked to do more with less, Paylocity serves as a one-stop-shop to create a modern workplace experience for employees.

Join Paylocity's CEO, Steve Beauchamp, and Chief Human Resources Officer, Cheryl Johnson, for a candid conversation about how caring can impact the overall health of an organization and Paylocity's "people matter most" philosophy during Paylocity's LinkedIn Live Chat: The Exponential Impact of Caring in Business on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

