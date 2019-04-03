Payment Data Systems Announces Board of Directors Change

SAN ANTONIO, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Blaise C. Bender to its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2019. Mr. Bender will serve as the head of the Company’s Audit, Compensation, and Nominations and Corporate Governance Committees. Mr. Bender will replace Mr. Steve Huffman, who resigned from the Board of Directors and all Committees, effective April 1, 2019.



Blaise C. Bender, 62, is currently President and Managing Shareholder of Blaise C. Bender, P.C., a law firm that concentrates on business and non-profit development, mergers and acquisitions, contractual and transactional analysis, business and individual tax planning, representation on tax issues and controversies impacting individuals and businesses, corporate legal counsel assistance, real estate, strategic planning, health care analysis and estate and trust assessment. Mr. Bender is also currently a board member of Credit Human, FCU and an adjunct faculty member at Trinity University teaching in their Master of Accounting program. Mr. Bender is a member of the state bar of Texas and is a licensed CPA. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bender was a full-time college professor for over twenty years. He has also worked for public accounting firms, such as Arthur Andersen & Co., Deloitte & Touche and Ernst & Young. He received his B.B.A in Accounting and a Master of Science in Finance from Texas A&M University. Mr. Bender also received an MPA in Taxation from UTSA and a Juris Doctor in Law from St. Mary’s University.

Michael Long, Chairman of Payment Data Systems, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Bender to the Board. Mr. Bender brings a wealth of experience and knowledge about legal and tax matters, which will add value to our current Board of Directors. The addition of Mr. Bender to the Board complements our Board’s skills and experiences, and we look forward to incorporating his input.”

Mr. Long continued, “I personally thank Mr. Huffman for his service on our board of directors and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

About Payment Data Systems, Inc.

Payment Data Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYDS), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Payment Data Systems is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas and has offices in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule", and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.