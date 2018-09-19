Log in
Payment Data Systems to Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1, 2018 in New York City

09/19/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) announced today that Louis Hoch, CEO and Vaden Landers, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, will be participating in The MicroCap Conference being held at the Essex House in New York City.  The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Monday, October 1, 2018 at 10:30 AM.

Company Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Payment Data’s management team are encouraged to coordinate with the MicroCap Conference.

About Payment Data Systems, Inc.

Payment Data Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYDS), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector.  Payment Data Systems is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas and has offices in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.  Websites: www.paymentdata.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com, and www.ficentive.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About the MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other investors. For more information please visit: www.microcapconf.com or contact Tony Yu at tony@microcapconf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of our stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect our businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. We believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to our management. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Joe Hassett
ir@paymentdata.com
610-228-2110                                                                            

pds-logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
04/033PEA : Strong Guidance, Uplisting, Should Propel Shares Higher 
