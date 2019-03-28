Log in
Payment Data Systems to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1, 2019

0
03/28/2019

SAN ANTONIO, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payment Data Systems (PYDS), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that Vaden Landers, Chief Revenue Officer, will present an overview of the Company's business at the Spring Investor Summit (https://microcapconf.com) on April 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time at the Essex House located at 160 Central Park South in New York City.

Investors attending the conference interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Payment Data Systems should send their request to: joeh@gregoryfca.com.

About Payment Data Systems
Payment Data Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYDS), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector.  Payment Data Systems is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. 

Websites: www.paymentdata.comwww.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com/www.akimbocard.com, and www.ficentive.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of our stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect our businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. We believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to our management. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
Joe Hassett, Investor Relations
joeh@gregoryfca.com
610-228-2110

Payment Data Systems logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
