Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PayPal Holdings    PYPL

PAYPAL HOLDINGS

(PYPL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/20 04:00:00 pm
118.79 USD   +1.41%
04:12pPAYPAL : Announces Planned Departure of Bill Ready
BU
12:39pBOE's Carney Says Libra Needs Scrutiny
DJ
06/19Facebook Aims to Reshape Payments -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PayPal : Announces Planned Departure of Bill Ready

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 04:12pm EDT

Bill Ready to Leave PayPal at the End of 2019

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), global technology platform and digital payments leader, today announced that Bill Ready will transition at the end of 2019 to pursue entrepreneurial interests outside the Company.

“Since joining PayPal six years ago, I have had the privilege of working alongside many incredibly talented people, and I am proud of what we as a leadership team have accomplished together,” said Bill Ready. “The transformative work we are doing has positioned PayPal for success well into the future. I am excited for PayPal’s future and committed to using the coming months to ensure a smooth transition, and support the great team we have at PayPal.”

“Bill will always be an important part of the PayPal story,” said Dan Schulman, President and CEO. “The Board and management team are grateful for his many contributions and for the customer focus, product excellence and culture of innovation he has helped to instill over the past six years,” said Schulman. “Bill will continue to work with key partners and our leadership team until the end of the year. I appreciate his commitment to PayPal and its future.”

About PayPal

Fueled by a fundamental belief that having access to financial services creates opportunity, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is committed to democratizing financial services and empowering people and businesses to join and thrive in the global economy. Our open digital payments platform gives PayPal’s 277 million active account holders the confidence to connect and transact in new and powerful ways, whether they are online, on a mobile device, in an app, or in person. Through a combination of technological innovation and strategic partnerships, PayPal creates better ways to manage and move money, and offers choice and flexibility when sending payments, paying or getting paid. Available in more than 200 markets around the world, the PayPal platform, including Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and iZettle, enables consumers and merchants to receive money in more than 100 currencies, withdraw funds in 56 currencies and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. For more information on PayPal, visit https://www.paypal.com/about. For PayPal Holdings, Inc. financial information, visit https://investor.paypal-corp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAYPAL HOLDINGS
04:16pPAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pPAYPAL : Announces Planned Departure of Bill Ready
BU
12:39pBOE's Carney Says Libra Needs Scrutiny
DJ
06/19Facebook Aims to Reshape Payments -- WSJ
DJ
06/18Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
RE
06/18Facebook's cryptocurrency ambitions face privacy concerns, political backlash
RE
06/18Facebook wants its Cryptocurrency to one day rival the greenback
AQ
06/18Facebook wants its Cryptocurrency to one day rival the greenback
AQ
06/18Communications Services Up on Trade Optimism, Deal Activity -- Communications..
DJ
06/18PAYPAL : Why PayPal Plans to be Part of the Libra Association
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 983 M
EBIT 2019 4 020 M
Net income 2019 2 508 M
Finance 2019 6 846 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 56,91
P/E ratio 2020 47,08
EV / Sales 2019 7,27x
EV / Sales 2020 6,06x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Donahoe Chairman
William J. Ready Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Rainey CFO & EVP-Global Customer Operations
Sri Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS39.24%123 979
VISA29.37%346 602
MASTERCARD37.75%244 649
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC11.03%18 878
AVAST8.52%3 799
MIMECAST LTD38.39%2 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About