PayPal : Announces Planned Departure of Bill Ready

Bill Ready to Leave PayPal at the End of 2019

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), global technology platform and digital payments leader, today announced that Bill Ready will transition at the end of 2019 to pursue entrepreneurial interests outside the Company.

“Since joining PayPal six years ago, I have had the privilege of working alongside many incredibly talented people, and I am proud of what we as a leadership team have accomplished together,” said Bill Ready. “The transformative work we are doing has positioned PayPal for success well into the future. I am excited for PayPal’s future and committed to using the coming months to ensure a smooth transition, and support the great team we have at PayPal.”

“Bill will always be an important part of the PayPal story,” said Dan Schulman, President and CEO. “The Board and management team are grateful for his many contributions and for the customer focus, product excellence and culture of innovation he has helped to instill over the past six years,” said Schulman. “Bill will continue to work with key partners and our leadership team until the end of the year. I appreciate his commitment to PayPal and its future.”

