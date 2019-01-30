PayPal : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
0
01/30/2019 | 04:19pm EST
2019 Full Year Guidance Affirms October 2018 Preliminary Outlook
Full Year 2018 GAAP EPS of $1.71, increasing 16%; non-GAAP EPS of
$2.42, increasing 28%
17% growth in active accounts, ending the year with 267 million
active accounts
Record 13.8 million net new active accounts added in Q4 2018; 2.9
million added from 2018 acquisitions
Global technology platform and digital payments leader PayPal Holdings,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced fourth quarter and full year results
for the period ended December 31, 2018.
“In 2018 we set new benchmarks for the company for revenue, net new
active accounts and engagement across our platform. We launched new
products, strengthened existing relationships, and entered into new
strategic partnerships with some of the biggest and most influential
global brands in technology, retail, and finance. We greatly expanded
our global reach, serving 267 million customer accounts, including 21
million merchant accounts. We believe 2019 will be another strong year
for us, and we intend to build on our strengths to extend our leadership
as the leading open digital payments platform.” said Dan Schulman,
President and CEO of PayPal.
Financial highlights for fourth quarter 2018
Revenue of $4.23 billion
GAAP revenue growth of 13% on both a spot and foreign
currency-neutral (FX-neutral or FXN) basis.
Non-GAAP revenue growth of 14% on both a spot and FX-neutral basis.
The completion of the sale of the U.S. consumer credit receivables
portfolio to Synchrony in July 2018 negatively affected revenue
growth by approximately seven percentage points.
GAAP operating margin of 14.2% with non-GAAP operating margin of 21.6%.
GAAP EPS of $0.49, versus Q4 2017 GAAP EPS of $0.50. GAAP EPS in Q4
2017 benefited by approximately $0.10 from held for sale accounting
treatment related to the sale of the U.S. consumer credit receivables
portfolio and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
Non-GAAP EPS grew 26% to $0.69. Acquisitions in 2018 resulted in $0.02
of dilution in the fourth quarter.
Operating highlights for fourth quarter 2018
13.8 million net new active accounts, versus an increase of 8.7
million in Q4 2017. 2.9 million net new active accounts added from the
acquisitions of Hyperwallet and iZettle.
2.9 billion payment transactions, up 28%.
$164 billion in total payment volume (TPV), up 23%, or 25% on an
FX-neutral basis.
36.9 payment transactions per active account on a trailing twelve
months basis, up 9%.
Financial highlights for full year 2018
Revenue of $15.45 billion
GAAP revenue growth of 18% on a spot basis and 17% on a FX-neutral
basis.
Non-GAAP revenue growth of 18% on both a spot and FX-neutral basis.
The completion of the sale of the U.S. consumer credit receivables
portfolio to Synchrony in July 2018 negatively affected revenue
growth by approximately three and a half percentage points.
GAAP operating margin of 14.2% with non-GAAP operating margin of 21.7%.
GAAP EPS of $1.71, increasing 16%; non-GAAP EPS of $2.42, increasing
28%.
Operating highlights for full year 2018
Active accounts of 267 million, up 17% with growth of 38.7 million net
new active accounts.
9.9 billion payment transactions, up 27%.
$578 billion in total payment volume (TPV), up 27%, or 26% on an
FX-neutral basis.
36.9 payment transactions per active account on a trailing twelve
months basis, up 9%.
PayPal's key business drivers
PayPal processed $164 billion in TPV in the fourth quarter,
representing growth of 23%, or 25% on an FX-neutral basis.
Merchant Services volume grew 29% on an FX-neutral basis in the fourth
quarter.
eBay Marketplaces volume growth was flat to Q4 2017 on an FX-neutral
basis, and represented 10% of overall TPV for the quarter versus 13% a
year ago.
Person-to-Person (P2P) volume grew 46% to more than $39 billion, and
represented 24% of TPV in the fourth quarter. In 2018, P2P volume grew
49% to approximately $139 billion.
Venmo processed approximately $19 billion of TPV in the fourth
quarter, growing 80%. In 2018, Venmo processed $62 billion of TPV.
Strong mobile engagement on PayPal’s platform contributed to
approximately $67 billion in mobile payment volume in the fourth
quarter, growing approximately 40% year over year. In the fourth
quarter, mobile payment volume represented 41% of overall TPV.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating
Highlights
Fourth Quarter
(presented in millions, except per share data and percentages)
2018
2017
YoY Growth
FX-Neutral YoY
Growth
Total Payment Volume (TPV)(1)
$
163,648
$
132,515
$
31,133
23
%
25
%
GAAP
Net revenues
$
4,226
$
3,744
$
482
13
%
13
%
Operating margin
14.2
%
22.5
%
**
(837)bps
N/A
Effective tax rate
14.9
%
28.2
%
**
(1,337
)bps
N/A
Net income
$
584
$
620
$
(36
)
(6
%)
N/A
Earnings per diluted share
$
0.49
$
0.50
$
(0.01
)
(3
%)
N/A
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,134
$
(147
)
$
1,281
871
%
N/A
Non-GAAP
Net revenues
$
4,226
$
3,705
$
521
14
%
14
%
Operating margin
21.6
%
21.8
%
**
(18)bps
N/A
Effective tax rate
17.7
%
19.1
%
**
(140)bps
N/A
Net income
$
824
$
670
$
154
23
%
N/A
Earnings per diluted share
$
0.69
$
0.55
$
0.14
26
%
N/A
Free cash flow
$
910
$
(327
)
$
1,237
378
%
N/A
(1) All metrics are presented consistent with the
updated definitions in the Form 8-K filed on April 10, 2018.
** Not meaningful.
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments - PayPal’s cash, cash
equivalents and investments totaled $10.1 billion as of December 31,
2018.
Short-Term Borrowings - PayPal’s notes payable totaled $2.0
billion as of December 31, 2018.
2019 Financial Guidance
Full year 2019 revenue and earnings guidance
PayPal expects revenue to grow 16 - 17% at current spot rates and 16 -
17% on an FX-neutral basis, to a range of $17.850 - $18.100 billion.
As previously disclosed, full year 2019 revenue growth guidance
includes an expected decline of approximately 3.5 percentage points
for full year 2019 related to the sale of U.S. consumer credit
receivables to Synchrony.
PayPal expects GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.83 -
$1.93 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.84 -
$2.91.
Estimated non-GAAP amounts above for the twelve months ending December
31, 2019, reflect adjustments of approximately $1.30 - $1.40 billion,
primarily representing estimated stock-based compensation expense and
related payroll taxes in the range of $1.05 - $1.11 billion.
Estimated GAAP and non-GAAP results include approximately 1.5 points
of revenue growth and $0.08 to $0.10 of dilution from the acquisitions
that closed in 2018.
First quarter 2019 revenue and earnings guidance
PayPal expects revenue to grow 11 - 12% at current spot rates and 11 -
13% on an FX-neutral basis, to a range of $4.08 - $4.13 billion.
PayPal expects GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.42 -
$0.45 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.66 -
$0.68.
Estimated non-GAAP amounts above for the three months ending March 31,
2019, reflect adjustments of approximately $385 - $415 million,
primarily representing estimated stock-based compensation expense and
related payroll taxes in the range of $285 - $300 million.
Estimated GAAP and non-GAAP results include approximately 1.5 points
of revenue growth and approximately $0.02 - $0.03 of dilution from the
acquisitions that closed in 2018.
Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Measures of
Financial Performance" for important additional information.
Quarterly conference call and webcast
PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss fourth
quarter and full year 2018 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. A
live webcast of the conference call, together with a slide presentation
that includes supplemental financial information and reconciliations of
certain non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP
measures, can be accessed through the company's Investor Relations
website at https://investor.paypal-corp.com.
In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days
through the same link.
Fueled by a fundamental belief that having access to financial services
creates opportunity, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is committed
to democratizing financial services and empowering people and businesses
to join and thrive in the global economy. Our open digital payments
platform gives PayPal’s 267 million active account holders the
confidence to connect and transact in new and powerful ways, whether
they are online, on a mobile device, in an app, or in person. Through a
combination of technological innovation and strategic partnerships,
PayPal creates better ways to manage and move money, and offers choice
and flexibility when sending payments, paying or getting paid. Available
in more than 200 markets around the world, the PayPal platform,
including Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and iZettle, enables consumers and
merchants to receive money in more than 100 currencies, withdraw funds
in 56 currencies and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25
currencies. For more information on PayPal, visit https://www.paypal.com/about.
For PayPal Holdings, Inc. financial information, visit https://investor.paypal-corp.com.
Presentation
All growth rates represent year-over-year comparisons, except as
otherwise noted. FX-neutral results are calculated by translating the
current period local currency results by the prior period exchange rate.
FX-neutral growth rates are calculated by comparing the current period
FX-neutral results with the prior period results, excluding the impact
from hedging activities. All amounts in tables are presented in U.S.
dollars, rounded to the nearest millions, except as otherwise noted. As
a result, certain amounts and rates may not sum or recalculate using the
rounded dollar amounts provided.
As previously disclosed, we have updated our definitions of Active
Accounts and Total Payment Volume (TPV) to capture the diversification
of PayPal’s products and services through strategic partnerships, new
products and acquisitions. Prior period metric results for Active
Accounts, TPV, Number of Payment Transactions, and Payment Transactions
Per Active Account have been revised to reflect the updated definitions
of the metrics. For additional details, please see PayPal’s Current
Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on
April 10, 2018.
Non-GAAP financial measures
This press release includes financial measures defined as “non-GAAP
financial measures” by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
including: non-GAAP revenues, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per
diluted share, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin,
non-GAAP effective tax rate, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow.
For an explanation of the foregoing non-GAAP measures, please see
“Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance” included in this press
release. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial
measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial
information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of
accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in
isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared
and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting
principles (GAAP). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial
measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see
“Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance,” “Reconciliation of GAAP
Net Revenues to Non-GAAP Net Revenues,” “Reconciliation of
GAAP Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Margin,” “Reconciliation of
GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income, GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP
Diluted EPS and GAAP Effective Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate,”
and “Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow and
Adjusted Free Cash Flow.”
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to,
among other things, the future results of operations, financial
condition, expectations and plans of PayPal Holdings, Inc. and its
consolidated subsidiaries that reflect PayPal’s current projections and
forecasts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as
“may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” "strategy," "future," "opportunity,"
“plan,” “project,” “forecast” and other similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements
regarding projected financial results for the first quarter and full
year 2019, impact and timing of acquisitions, and projected future
growth of PayPal’s businesses. Forward-looking statements are based upon
various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to
PayPal as of the date of this press release, and are inherently subject
to numerous risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could
differ materially from those predicted or implied by forward-looking
statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences
include, but are not limited to: the effect of political, business,
economic, market and trade conditions, including any regional or general
economic downturn or crisis and any conditions that affect payments or
e-commerce growth; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the
competitive, regulatory, payment card association-related and other
risks specific to the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom,
iZettle, and other products, especially as PayPal continues to expand
geographically and introduce new products and as new laws and
regulations related to payments and financial services come into effect;
the impact of PayPal's customer choice initiatives, including on its
funding mix and transaction expense; PayPal’s ability to successfully
compete in an increasingly competitive environment for its businesses,
products and services, including competition for consumers and merchants
and the increasing importance of mobile payments and mobile commerce;
the outcome of legal and regulatory proceedings and PayPal's need and
ability to manage regulatory, tax and litigation risks as its products
and services are offered in more jurisdictions and applicable laws
become more restrictive; changes to PayPal's capital allocation or
management of operating cash; uncertainty surrounding the implementation
and impact of the United Kingdom's formal notification of its intent to
withdraw from the European Union; cyberattacks and security
vulnerabilities in PayPal products and services that could disrupt
business, reduce revenue, increase costs, harm us competitively, or lead
to liability; the effect of management changes and business initiatives;
any changes PayPal may make to its product offerings; the effect of any
natural disasters or other business interruptions on PayPal or PayPal's
customers; PayPal's ability to timely upgrade and develop its technology
systems, infrastructure and customer service capabilities at reasonable
cost; PayPal's ability to maintain the stability, security and
performance of its Payment Platform while adding new products and
features in a timely fashion; the risk that PayPal may not realize the
expected benefits of the sale of U.S. consumer credit receivables to
Synchrony Financial; risks that planned acquisitions will not be
completed on contemplated terms, or at all, and that any businesses
PayPal may acquire may not perform in accordance with its expectations;
the timing and possible outcome of the UK Competition and Markets
Authority’s review and investigation of the acquisition of iZettle; and
PayPal's ability to profitably integrate, manage and grow businesses
that have been acquired or may be acquired in the future. The
forward-looking statements in this release do not include the potential
impact of any acquisitions or divestitures that may be announced and/or
completed after the date hereof.
More information about factors that could adversely affect PayPal's
results of operations, financial condition and prospects or that could
cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in
forward-looking statements is included under the captions “Risk Factors”
and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and
Results of Operations” in PayPal’s most recent annual report on Form
10-K and its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which
may be obtained by visiting PayPal's Investor Relations website at https://investor.paypal-corp.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
All information in this release speaks as of January 30, 2019. For the
reasons discussed above, you should not place undue reliance on the
forward-looking statements in this press release. PayPal assumes no
obligation to update such forward-looking statements.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed
Consolidated Balance Sheet
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(In millions, except par value)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,575
$
2,883
Short-term investments
1,534
2,812
Accounts receivable, net
313
283
Loans and interest receivable, net
2,532
1,314
Loans and interest receivable, held for sale
—
6,398
Funds receivable and customer accounts
20,062
18,242
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
947
713
Total current assets
32,963
32,645
Long-term investments
971
1,961
Property and equipment, net
1,724
1,528
Goodwill
6,284
4,339
Intangible assets, net
825
168
Other assets
565
133
Total assets
$
43,332
$
40,774
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
281
$
257
Notes payable
1,998
1,000
Funds payable and amounts due to customers
21,562
19,742
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,002
1,781
Income taxes payable
61
83
Total current liabilities
25,904
22,863
Deferred tax liability and other long-term liabilities
2,042
1,917
Total liabilities
27,946
24,780
Equity:
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 4,000 shares authorized; 1,174 and
1,200 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and December 31,
2017, respectively
—
—
Treasury stock at cost, 91 and 47 shares as of December 31, 2018 and
December 31, 2017, respectively
(5,511
)
(2,001
)
Additional paid-in-capital
14,939
14,314
Retained earnings
5,880
3,823
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
78
(142
)
Total equity
15,386
15,994
Total liabilities and equity
$
43,332
$
40,774
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed
Consolidated Statement of Income
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Net revenues
$
4,226
$
3,744
$
15,451
$
13,094
Operating expenses:
Transaction expense
1,578
1,266
5,581
4,419
Transaction and loan losses
340
40
1,274
1,011
Customer support and operations(1)
407
366
1,482
1,364
Sales and marketing (1)
389
328
1,313
1,128
Product development (1)
289
267
1,071
953
General and administrative (1)
390
315
1,451
1,155
Depreciation and amortization (1)
223
227
776
805
Restructuring and other charges
12
92
309
132
Total operating expenses
3,628
2,901
13,257
10,967
Operating income
598
843
2,194
2,127
Other income (expense), net
88
21
182
73
Income before income taxes
686
864
2,376
2,200
Income tax expense
102
244
319
405
Net income
$
584
$
620
$
2,057
$
1,795
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.50
$
0.52
$
1.74
$
1.49
Diluted
$
0.49
$
0.50
$
1.71
$
1.47
Weighted average shares:
Basic
1,177
1,203
1,184
1,203
Diluted
1,196
1,228
1,203
1,221
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Customer support and operations
45
40
164
142
Sales and marketing
43
43
165
140
Product development
72
72
266
240
General and administrative
69
63
256
210
Depreciation and amortization
6
4
20
12
$
235
$
222
$
871
$
744
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In millions)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
584
$
620
$
2,057
$
1,795
Adjustments:
Transaction and loan losses
340
40
1,274
1,011
Depreciation and amortization
223
227
776
805
Stock-based compensation
230
219
853
733
Deferred income taxes
(137
)
(1,312
)
(171
)
(1,299
)
Cost basis adjustments to loans and interest receivable held for sale
—
92
244
92
Other
(93
)
(9
)
(172
)
(25
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
74
17
(59
)
12
Changes in loans and interest receivable held for sale, net
—
(1,324
)
1,407
(1,308
)
Accounts payable
21
58
26
62
Income taxes payable
(23
)
(5
)
(44
)
19
Other assets and liabilities
(85
)
1,230
(708
)
634
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,134
(147
)
5,483
2,531
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(224
)
(180
)
(823
)
(667
)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
3
—
3
—
Changes in principal loans receivable, net
(452
)
234
3,121
(920
)
Purchases of investments
(6,740
)
(5,191
)
(22,381
)
(19,418
)
Maturities and sales of investments
5,951
5,419
21,898
18,448
Acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
12
—
(2,124
)
(323
)
Funds receivable
1,573
(1,144
)
1,146
(1,605
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
123
(862
)
840
(4,485
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
61
44
144
144
Purchases of treasury stock
(595
)
(300
)
(3,520
)
(1,006
)
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards
(27
)
(26
)
(419
)
(166
)
Borrowings under financing arrangements
—
1,000
2,075
1,800
Repayments under financing arrangements
(14
)
(800
)
(1,115
)
(980
)
Funds payable and amounts due to customers
(1,194
)
1,739
1,573
4,292
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(1,769
)
1,657
(1,262
)
4,084
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
(24
)
1
(113
)
36
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(536
)
649
4,948
2,166
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
13,769
7,636
8,285
6,119
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
13,233
$
8,285
$
13,233
$
8,285
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Cash paid for interest
$
22
$
3
$
69
$
6
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
100
$
29
$
328
$
117
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Summary of Consolidated
Net Revenues
We earn revenue from the following types of transactions:
Transaction revenues: Net transaction fees charged to merchants
and consumers on a transaction basis primarily based on the volume of
activity, or Total Payment Volume ("TPV"), completed on our Payments
Platform, including our PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, Braintree, Xoom,
and iZettle products.
Other value added services: Net revenues derived primarily from
revenue earned through partnerships, subscription fees, gateway fees,
and other services we provide to our merchants and customers. We also
earn revenues from interest and fees earned primarily on our PayPal
credit portfolio of loans receivable, gain on sale of participation
interest in certain loans and advances and interest earned on certain
PayPal customer account balances.
Net Revenues by Type
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(In millions, except percentages)
Transaction revenues(1)
$
3,851
$
3,343
$
3,318
$
3,197
$
3,244
Current quarter vs prior quarter
15
%
1
%
4
%
(1
)%
14
%
Current quarter vs prior year quarter
19
%
17
%
20
%
22
%
23
%
Percentage of total
91
%
91
%
86
%
87
%
87
%
Other value added services(1)
375
340
539
488
500
Current quarter vs prior quarter
10
%
(37
)%
10
%
(2
)%
31
%
Current quarter vs prior year quarter
(25
)%
(11
)%
49
%
39
%
47
%
Percentage of total
9
%
9
%
14
%
13
%
13
%
Total net revenues
$
4,226
$
3,683
$
3,857
$
3,685
$
3,744
Current quarter vs prior quarter
15
%
(5
)%
5
%
(2
)%
16
%
Current quarter vs prior year quarter
13
%
14
%
23
%
24
%
26
%
(1) Prior period amounts have been revised to conform
to current period presentation. For additional details, please see
PayPal's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission on April 10, 2018.
Net Revenues by Geography
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(In millions, except percentages)
U.S. net revenues
$
2,189
$
1,962
$
2,150
$
2,023
$
2,045
Current quarter vs prior quarter
12
%
(9
)%
6
%
(1
)%
17
%
Current quarter vs prior year quarter
7
%
13
%
27
%
26
%
30
%
Percent of total
52
%
53
%
56
%
55
%
55
%
International net revenues
2,037
1,721
1,707
1,662
1,699
Current quarter vs prior quarter
18
%
1
%
3
%
(2
)%
14
%
Current quarter vs prior year quarter
20
%
15
%
18
%
21
%
21
%
(FXN) Current quarter vs prior year quarter
19
%
15
%
16
%
18
%
21
%
Percent of total
48
%
47
%
44
%
45
%
45
%
Total net revenues
$
4,226
$
3,683
$
3,857
$
3,685
$
3,744
Current quarter vs prior quarter
15
%
(5
)%
5
%
(2
)%
16
%
Current quarter vs prior year quarter
13
%
14
%
23
%
24
%
26
%
(FXN) Current quarter vs prior year quarter
13
%
14
%
22
%
22
%
26
%
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Supplemental
Operating Data
Three Months Ended,
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(In millions, except percentages)
Active accounts(1),(2)
267
254
244
237
229
Current quarter vs prior quarter
5
%
4
%
3
%
4
%
4
%
Current quarter vs prior year quarter
17
%
15
%
15
%
15
%
15
%
Number of payment transactions(1),(3)
2,867
2,463
2,327
2,214
2,240
Current quarter vs prior quarter
16
%
6
%
5
%
(1
)%
15
%
Current quarter vs prior year quarter
28
%
27
%
28
%
25
%
25
%
Payment transactions per active account(1),(4)
36.9
36.5
35.7
34.7
34.0
Current quarter vs prior quarter
1
%
2
%
3
%
2
%
2
%
Current quarter vs prior year quarter
9
%
9
%
9
%
8
%
8
%
Total Payment Volume(1),(5)
$
163,648
$
143,004
$
139,403
$
132,364
$
132,515
Current quarter vs prior quarter
14
%
3
%
5
%
—
%
15
%
Current quarter vs prior year quarter
23
%
24
%
29
%
32
%
32
%
(FXN) Current quarter vs prior year quarter
25
%
25
%
27
%
27
%
29
%
Transaction Expense Rate(1),(6)
0.96
%
0.96
%
0.98
%
0.96
%
0.96
%
Transaction and Loan Loss Rate(1),(7)
0.21
%
0.21
%
0.24
%
0.23
%
0.03
%
Transaction Margin(8)
54.6
%
54.9
%
56.0
%
57.1
%
65.1
%
Amounts in the table are rounded to the nearest million, except as
otherwise noted. As a result, certain amounts may not recalculate
using the rounded amounts provided.
(1) Prior period results have been revised to reflect
updated definitions of the metrics presented in this table. For
additional details, please see PayPal's Current Report on Form 8-K
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10,
2018.
(2) An active account is an account registered directly
with PayPal or a platform access partner that has completed a
transaction on our Payments Platform, not including
gateway-exclusive transactions, within the past 12 months.
(3) Payment transactions are the total number of
payments, net of payment reversals, successfully completed on our
Payments Platform or enabled by PayPal via a partner payment
solution, not including gateway-exclusive transactions.
(4) Number of payment transactions per active account
reflects the total number of payment transactions within the
previous 12 month period, divided by active accounts at the end of
the period.
(5) TPV is the value of payments, net of reversals,
successfully completed on our Payments Platform or enabled by
PayPal via a partner payment solution, not including
gateway-exclusive transactions.
(6) Transaction expense rate is calculated by dividing
transaction expense by TPV.
(7) Transaction and loan loss rate is calculated by
dividing transaction and loan loss by TPV.
(8) Transaction margin is total revenue less
transaction expense and transaction and loan loss, divided by
total revenue.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures of Financial
Performance
To supplement the company's condensed consolidated financial statements
presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles,
or GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of
financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP
revenues, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share,
non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP effective
tax rate, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow.
These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative
to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from
non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP
measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or
principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not
reflect all of the amounts associated with the company's results of
operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These measures should
only be used to evaluate the company's results of operations in
conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.
Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of all
non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the
tables included in this press release.
These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall
understanding of the company's current financial performance and its
prospects for the future. Specifically, the company believes the
non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and
investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses, as the case
may be, that may not be indicative of its core operating results and
business outlook. In addition, because the company has historically
reported certain non-GAAP results to investors, the company believes
that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides consistency in the
company's financial reporting.
For its internal budgeting process, and as discussed further below, the
company's management uses financial measures that do not include
stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on stock-based
compensation, amortization or impairment of acquired intangible assets,
impairment of goodwill, restructuring-related charges, certain other
gains, losses, benefits or charges that are not indicative of the
company's core operating results and the income taxes associated with
the foregoing. In addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, the
company's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures in
reviewing the financial results of the company.
The company excludes the following items from non-GAAP net income,
non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP operating income,
non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP effective tax rate:
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes.
This consists of expenses for equity awards under our equity incentive
plans. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP
measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses. The related
employer payroll taxes are dependent on our stock price and the timing
and size of exercises and vesting of equity awards, over which
management has limited to no control, and as such management does not
believe it correlates to the operation of our business.
Amortization or impairment of acquired intangible assets, impairment
of goodwill, and transaction expenses from the acquisition or disposal
of a business. We incur amortization or impairment of acquired
intangible assets and goodwill in connection with acquisitions and may
incur significant gains or losses or transactional expenses from the
acquisition or disposal of a business and therefore exclude these
amounts from our non-GAAP measures. We exclude these items because
management does not believe they are reflective of our ongoing operating
results.
Restructuring. These consist of expenses for employee severance
and other exit and disposal costs. The company excludes significant
restructuring charges primarily because management does not believe they
are reflective of ongoing operating results.
Certain other significant gains, losses, benefits, or charges that
are not indicative of the company’s core operating results. These
are significant gains, losses, benefits, or charges during a period that
are the result of isolated events or transactions which have not
occurred frequently in the past and are not expected to occur regularly
in the future. The company excludes these amounts from its non-GAAP
results because management does not believe they are indicative of its
current or ongoing operating results.
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. This adjustment is made to
present stock-based compensation and the other amounts described above
on an after-tax basis consistent with the presentation of non-GAAP net
income.
The company also uses free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure. Free cash flow
represents operating cash flows less purchases of property and
equipment. The company considers free cash flow to be a liquidity
measure that provides useful information to management and investors
about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases
of property, buildings, and equipment, which can then be used to, among
other things, invest in the company's business, make strategic
acquisitions, and repurchase stock. A limitation of the utility of free
cash flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not
represent the total increase or decrease in the company's cash balance
for the period.
In addition to the non-GAAP measures discussed above, the company also
analyzes certain measures, including net revenues and operating
expenses, on an FX-neutral basis to better measure the comparability of
operating results between periods. The company believes that changes in
foreign currency exchange rates are not indicative of the company’s
operations and evaluating growth in net revenues and operating expenses
on an FX-neutral basis provides an additional meaningful and comparable
assessment of these measures to both management and investors.
FX-neutral results are calculated by translating the current period’s
local currency results with the prior period’s exchange rate. FX-neutral
growth rates are calculated by comparing the current period's FX-neutral
results by the prior period's results, excluding the impact from hedging
activities.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net
Revenues to Non-GAAP Net Revenues and GAAP Operating
Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Margin
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In millions)
(unaudited)
GAAP net revenues
$
4,226
$
3,744
$
15,451
$
13,094
Other(1)
—
(39
)
—
(39
)
Non-GAAP net revenues
$
4,226
$
3,705
$
15,451
$
13,055
(1) Elimination of allowance on interest receivable due
to the U.S. consumer credit portfolio designation as held for sale.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In millions, except percentages)
(unaudited)
GAAP operating income
$
598
$
843
$
2,194
$
2,127
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes
237
223
920
761
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(1)
59
58
146
129
Restructuring
—
—
25
40
Other(2)
12
(317
)
40
(302
)
Acquisition related transaction expense
7
—
24
—
Total non-GAAP operating income adjustments
315
(36
)
1,155
628
Non-GAAP operating income
$
913
$
807
$
3,349
$
2,755
Non-GAAP operating margin
22
%
22
%
22
%
21
%
(1) Includes $30 million impairment related to a
portion of acquired TIO customer-related intangible assets in 2017.
(2) Includes net loss ($40 million) related to the sale
of our U.S. consumer credit receivables portfolio for the year
ended December 31, 2018. Includes elimination of allowance on
loans receivable ($283 million), allowance on interest receivable
($39 million) due to the designation of the U.S. consumer credit
portfolio as held for sale, certain fees associated with the sale
of the portfolio ($5 million), and impairment of an investment in
an intellectual property fund ($15 million) for the year ended
December 31, 2017.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income, GAAP
Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS, and GAAP
Effective Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In millions, except per share data and percentages)
(unaudited)
GAAP income before income taxes
$
686
$
864
$
2,376
$
2,200
GAAP income tax expense
102
244
319
405
GAAP net income
584
620
2,057
1,795
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income:
Non-GAAP operating income adjustments (see table above)
315
(36
)
1,155
628
Other(1)
(6
)
201
43
224
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(69
)
(115
)
(342
)
(329
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
824
$
670
$
2,913
$
2,318
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$
0.49
$
0.50
$
1.71
$
1.47
Non-GAAP
$
0.69
$
0.55
$
2.42
$
1.90
Shares used in GAAP diluted share calculation
1,196
1,228
1,203
1,221
Shares used in non-GAAP diluted share calculation
1,196
1,228
1,203
1,221
GAAP effective tax rate
15
%
28
%
13
%
18
%
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments to net income
3
%
(9
)%
5
%
—
%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate
18
%
19
%
18
%
18
%
(1) Three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
include tax benefit of $15 million and tax expense of $180
million, respectively, related to the Tax Act, and intra-entity
transfer of intellectual property of $9 million and $21 million,
respectively. Years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 include tax
expense of $20 million and $180 million, respectively related to
the Tax Act, and intra-entity transfer of intellectual property of
$23 million and $44 million, respectively.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating
Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In millions/unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,134
$
(147
)
$
5,483
$
2,531
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(224
)
(180
)
(823
)
(667
)
Free cash flow
$
910
$
(327
)
$
4,660
$
1,864
Impact of held for sale accounting presentation related to our U.S.
consumer credit receivables portfolio on cash flow from operating
activities