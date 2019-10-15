Log in
PayPal Holdings

PayPal : Split the Bill and Keep the Points with Our New Amex Partnership

0
10/15/2019 | 09:22am EDT
We've all been there: splitting the bill with Venmo or PayPal after a meal with friends, knowing you might be missing out on hard-earned credit card rewards points. Starting this month, we are introducing two new features with American Express that will improve the digital payments experience for U.S. Consumer American Express Card Members using PayPal and Venmo: a new, easy way to split American Express Card purchases with other Venmo and PayPal users and the ability to use Pay with Points at millions of U.S. merchants that accept PayPal. Read on to reap the rewards.

First, whether it's for concert tickets, a group vacation, monthly utility bills or other shared expenses, splitting the bill no longer means losing out on points. American Express Card Members can now make a purchase and seamlessly request payment back directly through the Amex mobile app, with friends and family receiving payment requests on their linked PayPal or Venmo accounts.

Second, later this month American Express Card Members will be able to use their Membership Rewards points to Pay with Points at millions of U.S. merchants that accept PayPal, significantly increasing the number of places where American Express Card Members can use points. Card Members will be prompted with the option to use points for purchases in the PayPal check-out experience when using a Membership Rewards-eligible card.

Stay tuned for even more perks. In 2020, we will continue to work with American Express to bring new features to Card Members that enhance the mobile payments experience for PayPal and Venmo users.
To learn more about the Rewards program, visit the American Express Membership Rewards site. For more on today's news, visit the American Express Newsroom.

Staff Writer

Disclaimer

PayPal Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 13:21:11 UTC
