Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PayPal Holdings    PYPL

PAYPAL HOLDINGS

(PYPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PayPal : and Mastercard Expand Instant Transfer to Singapore and Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 01:09pm EST

By Maria Armental

PayPal Holdings customers in Singapore and some European countries will be able to transfer money from their PayPal wallets directly to Mastercard cards.

The service, which the companies have offered in the U.S. since 2017, will be first expanded to Singapore and then to several European countries.

The company didn't specify in which European countries the service would be available.

The transfers can go through in seconds though may vary by bank.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASTERCARD 0.77% 291.75 Delayed Quote.53.40%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS 1.83% 108.17 Delayed Quote.26.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAYPAL HOLDINGS
01:09pPAYPAL : and Mastercard Expand Instant Transfer to Singapore and Europe
DJ
11/26Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
RE
11/25FACEBOOK : Launches Viewpoints Market Research App
DJ
11/23PAYPAL : not ready to tap Pakistani market
AQ
11/23PAYPAL : is not ready to introduce services in Pakistan
AQ
11/22Airbnb's Belinda Johnson to step down as COO, join board
RE
11/22PAYPAL : buying shopping and rewards company Honey for $4B
AQ
11/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/21LVMH after Tiffany, PayPal prefers Honey
11/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 749 M
EBIT 2019 4 115 M
Net income 2019 2 556 M
Finance 2019 8 560 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 49,5x
P/E ratio 2020 43,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,54x
EV / Sales2020 5,53x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 126,29  $
Last Close Price 106,20  $
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Donahoe Chairman
John D. Rainey CFO & EVP-Global Customer Operations
Sri Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jonathan Christodoro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS26.29%124 699
VISA38.36%393 510
MASTERCARD53.40%291 945
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.17.00%21 587
AVAST56.48%5 652
MIMECAST LIMITED32.95%2 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group