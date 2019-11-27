PayPal : and Mastercard Expand Instant Transfer to Singapore and Europe

By Maria Armental

PayPal Holdings customers in Singapore and some European countries will be able to transfer money from their PayPal wallets directly to Mastercard cards.

The service, which the companies have offered in the U.S. since 2017, will be first expanded to Singapore and then to several European countries.

The company didn't specify in which European countries the service would be available.

The transfers can go through in seconds though may vary by bank.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com