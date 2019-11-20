PayPal : to Buy Honey Science for About $4 Billion

By Josh Beckerman

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has agreed to buy shopping and rewards platform Honey Science Corp. for about $4 billion.

Honey, founded in 2012, has about 17 million monthly active users, PayPal said.

The deal will help PayPal "reach consumers at the beginning of their shopping journeys and will enhance PayPal's ability to help merchants acquire and convert consumers by delivering offers that are personalized, timely, and optimized across channels," the company said.

