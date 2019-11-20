Log in
PayPal Holdings

PAYPAL HOLDINGS

(PYPL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/20 05:11:09 pm
101.01 USD   -3.75%
04:59pPAYPAL : to buy rewards platform Honey Science for $4 billion
RE
04:44pPAYPAL : to Buy Honey Science for About $4 Billion
DJ
04:16pPAYPAL : to Acquire Honey
PR
PayPal : to Buy Honey Science for About $4 Billion

11/20/2019

By Josh Beckerman

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has agreed to buy shopping and rewards platform Honey Science Corp. for about $4 billion.

Honey, founded in 2012, has about 17 million monthly active users, PayPal said.

The deal will help PayPal "reach consumers at the beginning of their shopping journeys and will enhance PayPal's ability to help merchants acquire and convert consumers by delivering offers that are personalized, timely, and optimized across channels," the company said.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

