PayPal Holdings

PAYPAL HOLDINGS (PYPL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/02 03:08:49 pm
87.375 USD   -0.20%
Phoenix Suns : and PayPal Announce Multi-Year Global Partnership

10/02/2018 | 02:36pm CEST

PayPal becomes the First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner of Arizona’s Original Professional Sports Franchise and the Official Payment Partner of the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Real Club Deportivo Mallorca

The Phoenix Suns and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), the global technology platform and digital payments leader, announced today a first-of-its-kind global partnership built on elevating fan experiences through innovation. PayPal will be the first-ever jersey patch partner of Arizona’s original professional sports franchise starting in the 2018-19 regular season, which tips off on Oct. 17. Jersey sponsorships were approved by the NBA as part of a three-year pilot program and PayPal’s logo will appear prominently on the front left of Suns jerseys, opposite the Nike logo. As part of the partnership, PayPal will also be designated the Official Payment Partner of the Phoenix Suns, the Phoenix Mercury and Real Club Deportivo Mallorca, which is also owned by Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver and plays in Spain’s La Liga Segunda División.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005401/en/

PayPal is the first-ever jersey patch partner of the Phoenix Suns. The PayPal logo will appear promi ...

PayPal is the first-ever jersey patch partner of the Phoenix Suns. The PayPal logo will appear prominently on the front left of Suns jerseys starting on Oct. 17, when the Suns tip off the 2018-19 regular season. (Photo: Business Wire)

“In an increasingly digital and mobile world, there’s no better teammate for this extensive partnership than an innovative industry leader like PayPal,” said Suns President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Rowley. “It was important for us to partner with an organization that had a strong local presence in the Valley and demonstrated a shared commitment to positively impacting our community. Through this partnership, we’ll utilize PayPal’s leadership and expertise in technology and innovation to help create a better experience for our fans at home and around the globe.”

The unique partnership will integrate PayPal services as a seamless payment option into several touch points throughout the fan journey. PayPal will be a payment option at Talking Stick Resort Arena point of sale terminals and at the Suns Team Shop in the arena, while fans will be able to access PayPal through the Official Suns Mobile App. The Suns will also make PayPal Credit available for Suns’ SixthMan members to purchase season tickets. PayPal Here card readers will be integrated at point of sale for chip, swipe, and tap payments, and fans will be able to pay with their Venmo balance throughout the arena.

“The Phoenix Suns have proven time and again that they share our passion for putting the customer - their fans - first. We are excited to offer new commerce experiences to Suns fans that enable a more convenient and enjoyable in-arena experience,” said PayPal’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman. “PayPal has had a significant presence in Arizona and the Phoenix metro area for more than a decade and we are proud to be the Suns’ first jersey patch partner and work with an organization that is so important to a city and state we also call home.”

Together, the Suns and PayPal will utilize this partnership as a platform to identify new ways to innovate sports and entertainment commerce experiences and revolutionize how fans interact with their teams.

"Since 1968, the Phoenix Suns have brought Arizonans together for love of the game – and now they have a strong partner in PayPal," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. "With PayPal's leadership in the technology sector, focus on innovation and their shared commitment to Arizona, this partnership will add value to the Phoenix Suns organization and benefit Arizona fans."

PayPal will receive traditional marketing and sales assets through Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and RCD Mallorca channels, including in-arena/stadium, broadcast, digital and via promotions. The Phoenix Mercury will also feature a PayPal brand on the front of their jerseys starting in the 2019 WNBA season. The Mercury jerseys will be revealed in the spring.

The Suns will open the 2018-19 regular season at Talking Stick Resort Arena when they host the Dallas Mavericks in the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale now at Suns.com. Call 602-379-SUNS to purchase season ticket SixthMan Memberships. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.

- Suns.com -

About the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are Arizona’s original professional sports franchise and since joining the NBA in 1968, have been regarded as one of the most successful NBA franchises on and off the court. The Suns have featured some of the most iconic teams in league history, including the 1992-93 NBA Finals team led by Charles Barkley that is arguably the most beloved team in Arizona sports history, and the innovative “Seven Seconds or Less” teams that were the precursor for today’s modern style of play. In 2018, the Suns became the first NBA team to have four former players inducted into the same Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class when former Suns Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Charlie Scott were inducted together. Suns Legacy Partners, LLC, led by Managing Partner Robert Sarver, owns the Phoenix Suns, three-time WNBA Phoenix Mercury and operates Talking Stick Resort Arena, the entertainment center and heart of downtown Phoenix.

About PayPal

Fueled by a fundamental belief that having access to financial services creates opportunity, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is committed to democratizing financial services and empowering people and businesses to join and thrive in the global economy. Our open digital payments platform gives PayPal's more than 250 million active account holders the confidence to connect and transact in new and powerful ways, whether they are online, on a mobile device, in an app, or in person. Through a combination of technological innovation and strategic partnerships, PayPal creates better ways to manage and move money, and offers choice and flexibility when sending payments, paying or getting paid. Available in more than 200 markets around the world, the PayPal platform, including Braintree, Venmo and Xoom, enables consumers and merchants to receive money in more than 100 currencies, withdraw funds in 56 currencies and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. For more information on PayPal, visit https://www.paypal.com/about. For PayPal Holdings, Inc. financial information, visit https://investor.paypal-corp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
