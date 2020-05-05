Log in
PayPal Holdings, Inc.

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
05/05 12:05:26 pm
127.175 USD   +2.84%
11:48aPAYPAL : On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
04/30PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/28Payments processor Checkout.com to join Facebook's Libra Association
RE
PayPal : On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk

05/05/2020 | 11:48am EDT

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) is currently at $126.80, up $3.15 or 2.54%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to July 6, 2015)

-- Earlier Tuesday, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on PayPal Holdings to $131.00 per share from $124.00 per share, Benzinga reported

-- On Monday, KeyBanc also raised their price target on Paypal to $140.00 per share from $115.00 per share, Benzinga reported

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 5.14% over this period

-- Up 17.23% year-to-date

-- Up 16.39% from 52 weeks ago (May 7, 2019), when it closed at $108.95

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 48.73% from its 52 week closing low of $85.26 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $127.28; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to July 6, 2015)

-- Up 2.93% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:22:50 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 751 M
EBIT 2019 4 119 M
Net income 2019 2 576 M
Finance 2019 10 057 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 55,8x
P/E ratio 2020 60,0x
EV / Sales2019 7,40x
EV / Sales2020 6,80x
Capitalization 141 B
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 125,11  $
Last Close Price 120,61  $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Donahoe Chairman
John D. Rainey Chief Financial Officer
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John H. Kunze SVP-Global Consumer Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.14.32%141 462
VISA-6.25%374 894
MASTERCARD-9.82%269 745
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-17.04%19 411
AVAST PLC2.21%5 771
MIMECAST LIMITED-9.08%2 507
Categories
