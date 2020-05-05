PayPal : On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) is currently at $126.80, up $3.15 or 2.54%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to July 6, 2015)

-- Earlier Tuesday, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on PayPal Holdings to $131.00 per share from $124.00 per share, Benzinga reported

-- On Monday, KeyBanc also raised their price target on Paypal to $140.00 per share from $115.00 per share, Benzinga reported

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 5.14% over this period

-- Up 17.23% year-to-date

-- Up 16.39% from 52 weeks ago (May 7, 2019), when it closed at $108.95

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 48.73% from its 52 week closing low of $85.26 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $127.28; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to July 6, 2015)

-- Up 2.93% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:22:50 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet