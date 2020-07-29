Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PayPal Holdings, Inc.    PYPL

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PayPal : profit jumps 86% on pandemic-driven online spending shift

07/29/2020 | 04:37pm EDT
The German headquarters of PayPal is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow

PayPal Holdings Inc reported an 86% jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as the e-commerce payments processor benefited from the shift to online spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income increased to $1.53 billion, or $1.29 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $823 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.[https://bit.ly/30d40DP]

The results reflected an unrealized investment gain worth 58 cents a share and included additional loan loss reserves amounting to 7 cents a share, down from the 17-cent reserve addition in the first quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company said net income rose to $1.26 billion, or $1.07 per share, from $848 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York. Additional reporting by C Nivedita; editing by Diane Craft)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 371 M - -
Net income 2020 2 081 M - -
Net cash 2020 8 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 98,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,73x
EV / Sales 2021 8,12x
Nbr of Employees 23 200
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 182,43 $
Last Close Price 176,27 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Donahoe Chairman
John D. Rainey Chief Financial Officer
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John H. Kunze SVP-Global Consumer Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.62.96%206 969
VISA4.70%418 863
MASTERCARD2.59%307 476
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.5.86%23 616
AVAST PLC27.10%7 628
MIMECAST LIMITED1.18%2 778
