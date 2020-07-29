PayPal : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores

Log in
07/29/2020 | 05:28pm EDT
The German headquarters of PayPal is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow

Payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that a surge in e-commerce transactions and new accounts that drove quarterly profits 86% higher was continuing and would support additional investments in mobile-payment tools.

The news lifted the stock as much as 6% in after-hours trading. The stock, seen as an e-commerce investment play, was already up 44% since PayPal last reported results on May 6.

The company said it expected the trends to continue and that it now expected earnings per share for the full year to increase about 25% on 22% revenue growth.

Three months ago, the company had withdrawn full-year guidance because of uncertainty about the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have more confidence in the elevated e-commerce trends we are seeing," Chief Financial Officer John Rainey told analysts.

What in late April felt like a potentially short-lived surge of panic buying supported by government stimulus checks has become a "durable and profound behavioral shift," Rainey said.

The company processed $222 billion in payments over the period, up 30% from a year earlier, adjusted for foreign exchange. The rate of payment growth compares with a year-earlier increase of 26% that had slowed to 19% in the first quarter when the pandemic broke and retail spending collapsed broadly.

The company added 21.3 million accounts during the quarter, up 137% from a year earlier.

The company said it would invest $300 million more this year, mostly on its mobile phone app that displays QR codes so that people can go into stores and pay without touching anything.

Net income increased to $1.53 billion, or $1.29 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $823 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier. [https://bit.ly/30d40DP]

Revenue increased 25% to $5.26 billion, topping the average analyst estimate of $5.0 billion.

By David Henry

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 371 M - -
Net income 2020 2 081 M - -
Net cash 2020 8 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 103x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 217 B 217 B -
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales 2021 8,53x
Nbr of Employees 23 200
Free-Float 91,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 182,43 $
Last Close Price 184,60 $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Donahoe Chairman
John D. Rainey Chief Financial Officer
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John H. Kunze SVP-Global Consumer Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.62.96%206 969
VISA4.70%418 863
MASTERCARD2.59%307 476
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.5.86%23 616
AVAST PLC27.10%7 628
MIMECAST LIMITED1.18%2 778
