Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PayPal Holdings, Inc.    PYPL

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PayPal : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 06:52pm EDT
The German headquarters of PayPal is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow

PayPal Holdings Inc said it expects a strong recovery in payments volumes in the second quarter as social distancing drives more people to shop online, even as lockdowns start to ease, sending its shares up 8% in extended trading.

Online retailers are seeing demand rise, boosting digital payments. PayPal said on Wednesday it added a record 7.4 million net new customers in April.

"Our products and services have never been more needed and more relevant," Chief Executive Officer Daniel Schulman said on a call with analysts.

In the reported quarter, PayPal's profit plunged 87.4% as it boosted credit loss reserves, but it still beat market expectations.

"In March, the deteriorating environment resulting from COVID-19 further impacted PayPal's business, affecting both volumes and revenue generated from travel and events verticals as well as impacting credit income," the company said.

PayPal processed $191 billion in payments in the first quarter, up 18% from a year earlier, but missed analysts' estimates of $194.23 billion.

Net income fell to $84 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $667 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2SHfpY2)

Operating income was reduced by a $237 million increase in credit loss reserves, the company said. Excluding this and other one-time items, it earned 83 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a profit of 75 cents per share.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
06:52pPAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
RE
05:10pPAYPAL : Withdraws Fiscal Year Guidance, Expects Fall in 2Q EPS
DJ
04:54pPAYPAL : Covid-19 Hit Volume, Travel and Events Revenue in March
DJ
04:50pPAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04:45pPAYPAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:19pPAYPAL : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
PU
04:16pPAYPAL : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
03:59pLYFT, METLIFE PROMISE COST CUTTING : Earnings at a Glance
DJ
10:59aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver as Investors Look to Earnings, Economi..
DJ
10:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher as Investors Look to Earnings, E..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 751 M
EBIT 2019 4 119 M
Net income 2019 2 576 M
Finance 2019 10 057 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 59,4x
P/E ratio 2020 63,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,91x
EV / Sales2020 7,25x
Capitalization 150 B
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 125,89  $
Last Close Price 128,31  $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Donahoe Chairman
John D. Rainey Chief Financial Officer
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John H. Kunze SVP-Global Consumer Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.15.96%141 462
VISA-5.03%374 894
MASTERCARD-8.24%269 745
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-14.29%19 411
AVAST PLC2.69%5 771
MIMECAST LIMITED-6.71%2 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group