PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
PayPal : sees strong second quarter as online spending surges (May 6)

05/07/2020 | 06:44am EDT
The German headquarters of PayPal is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow

(This May 6 story refiles to fix a typo in headline)

PayPal Holdings Inc said it expects a strong recovery in payments volumes in the second quarter as social distancing drives more people to shop online, even as lockdowns start to ease, sending its shares up 8% in extended trading.

Online retailers are seeing demand rise, boosting digital payments. PayPal said on Wednesday it added a record 7.4 million net new customers in April.

"Our products and services have never been more needed and more relevant," Chief Executive Officer Daniel Schulman said on a call with analysts.

In the reported quarter, PayPal's profit plunged 87.4% as it boosted credit loss reserves, but it still beat market expectations.

"In March, the deteriorating environment resulting from COVID-19 further impacted PayPal's business, affecting both volumes and revenue generated from travel and events verticals as well as impacting credit income," the company said.

PayPal processed $191 billion in payments in the first quarter, up 18% from a year earlier, but missed analysts' estimates of $194.23 billion.

Net income fell to $84 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $667 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2SHfpY2)

Operating income was reduced by a $237 million increase in credit loss reserves, the company said. Excluding this and other one-time items, it earned 83 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a profit of 75 cents per share.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 751 M
EBIT 2019 4 119 M
Net income 2019 2 576 M
Finance 2019 10 057 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 59,4x
P/E ratio 2020 65,2x
EV / Sales2019 7,91x
EV / Sales2020 7,13x
Capitalization 150 B
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 132,71  $
Last Close Price 128,31  $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Donahoe Chairman
John D. Rainey Chief Financial Officer
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John H. Kunze SVP-Global Consumer Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.18.62%150 494
VISA-4.85%380 626
MASTERCARD-8.76%273 459
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-12.98%20 064
AVAST PLC4.51%5 976
MIMECAST LIMITED-6.80%2 528
