PayPoint : East of England Co-op renews partnership with PayPoint

Welwyn Garden City, 02 Jun 2020: The East of England Co-operative Society, which represents 121 Co-op stores across the region, has announced the renewal of its partnership with PayPoint.

The extension means that PayPoint's services will continue to be offered in Co-op stores across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex, ensuring customers can continue to make energy top ups and redeem emergency CashOut vouchers.

These CashOut payments and energy credit vouchers are critical for many customers during the current climate and a total of over 150,000 vouchers have been generated to be processed across all PayPoint retailers. This has helped provide customers access to a total value of £6.35m funds, during the past 30 days.

Danny Vant, Client Services Director at PayPoint, said: 'The renewal of our partnership with the East of England Co-op means that customers in the region can continue to access the services they rely on. PayPoint is committed to transforming convenience and ensuring everybody, including people in rural areas, can visit their local Co-op to access services including bill payments, mobile phone top-ups and vouchers.'

Sean McLaughlin, Head of Commercial Retail at the East of England Co-op said: 'We're delighted to extend our partnership with PayPoint. We're aware that this is a concerning time for our customers, but with the renewal of our extension with PayPoint, we can continue to offer our communities services they can rely on.'

About PayPoint

In thousands of retail locations, at home and on the move, we make life more convenient for everyone.



For retailers, we offer innovative and time-saving technology that empowers convenience retailers in the UK and Romania to achieve higher footfall and increased spend so they can grow their businesses profitably. Our innovative retail services platform, PayPoint One, is now live in over 16,000 stores in the UK and offers everything a modern convenience store needs, from parcels and contactless card payments to EPoS and bill payment services. Our technology helps retailers to serve customers quickly, improve business efficiency and stay connected to their stores from anywhere.



We help millions of people to control their household finances, make essential payments and access in-store services, like parcel collections and drop-offs. Our UK network of 28,000 stores is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities nationwide.



For clients of all sizes we provide cutting-edge payments technologies without the need for capital investment. Our seamlessly integrated multichannel payments solution, MultiPay, is a one-stop shop for customer payments. PayPoint helps over 500 consumer service providers to save time and money while making it easier for their customers to pay - via any channel and on any device.

About the East of England co-op

The East of England Co-op is the largest independent retailer in East Anglia. It has more than 230 branches across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.



The East of England Co-op has been serving communities for over 150 years and is owned by more than 280,000 members. It is completely independent of the Co-operative Group.



Each year the East of England Co-op invests parts of its profits to support communities across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire. Its members can vote on which local projects to support each time they shop through the Community Token Scheme and Community Giving Scheme. Almost 300 good causes and charities benefit each year.



The East of England Co-op has received national and international recognition as the first major retailer to sell food past its 'Best Before' date with the aim of saving edible food from going to landfill.



The East of England Co-op owns more than £100million of investment property in East Anglia. The 500 properties let to tenants generates income nearing £8million each year.