Paypoint : secures innovative partnership deal with Deliveroo

Welwyn Garden City, 17 April 2020: PayPoint today announced an innovative partnership deal with Deliveroo, Britain's leading online food delivery company.

PayPoint's qualifying independent retailers can now apply to access an exclusive proposition, with the ability for those selected to be live on Deliveroo in just a few days thanks to a fast-tracked onboarding process. This exciting new partnership enables selected retailers to drive new revenues and reach a wider customer base at this challenging time.

From some PayPoint stores, Bread, milk, eggs and pasta will be among the products available - helping those who are vulnerable or self-isolating due to the Covid-19 crisis get access to basic food items, in as little as 30 minutes. Other PayPoint stores will focus on providing refreshments, including alcohol.

Deliveries will be ordered by consumers through the Deliveroo app as normal and fulfilled by its rider network within 30 minutes. All deliveries will be contact free. PayPoint stores will go live gradually on Deliveroo in a phased rollout.

Lewis Alcraft, Chief Commercial Officer at PayPoint says, 'We are delighted that this partnership will benefit not only those who need their household essentials on-demand, but also the incredibly hard-working independent retailers who are playing such a vital role to the communities they serve'.

Spokesperson for Deliveroo says, 'Our partnership with PayPoint means reaching more people across the UK and, with the vulnerable and self-isolating needing to stay at home, it is more important than ever that we make sure as many people as possible have access to those items they may need quickly, on-demand.'

Should PayPoint retailers wish to be involved in the Deliveroo partnership, they are encouraged to contact our sales team on 0330 400 0003 or visit www.paypoint.com/deliveroo





ABOUT PAYPOINT

In thousands of retail locations, at home and on the move, we make life more convenient for everyone.





For retailers, we offer innovative and time-saving technology that empowers convenience retailers in the UK and Romania to achieve higher footfall and increased spend so they can grow their businesses profitably. Our innovative retail services platform, PayPoint One, is now live in over 16,000 stores in the UK and offers everything a modern convenience store needs, from parcels and contactless card payments to EPoS and bill payment services. Our technology helps retailers to serve customers quickly, improve business efficiency and stay connected to their stores from anywhere.

We help millions of people to control their household finances, make essential payments and access in-store services, like parcel collections and drop-offs. Our UK network of 28,000 stores is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities nationwide.

For clients of all sizes we provide cutting-edge payments technologies without the need for capital investment. Our seamlessly integrated multichannel payments solution, MultiPay, is a one-stop shop for customer payments. PayPoint helps over 500 consumer service providers to save time and money while making it easier for their customers to pay - via any channel and on any device.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with more than 80,000 best-loved restaurants and takeaways, as well as 60,000 riders globally to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with 2,500 employees in offices around the globe.

Deliveroo operates in more than 500 towns and cities across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.