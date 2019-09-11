Log in
PAYSIGN INC

(PAYS)
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) on Behalf of PaySign Stockholders and Encourages PaySign Investors to Contact the Firm

09/11/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) on behalf of PaySign stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether PaySign has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On September 9, 2019, PaySign lowered its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance to a range of $35 million to $37 million, a decrease from prior guidance range of $38 million to $40 million, citing delays in onboarding of new plasma industry programs.

On this news, the value of PaySign fell $2.57, or 21.3%, to close at $9.47 on September 9, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PaySign shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into PaySign please go to http://www.bespc.com/pays. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
