Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) on Behalf of PaySign Stockholders and Encourages PaySign Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) on behalf of PaySign stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether PaySign has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 9, 2019, PaySign lowered its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance to a range of $35 million to $37 million, a decrease from prior guidance range of $38 million to $40 million, citing delays in onboarding of new plasma industry programs.

On this news, the value of PaySign fell $2.57, or 21.3%, to close at $9.47 on September 9, 2019.

