Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of PaySign, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of PaySign, Inc. (“PaySign” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 9, 2019, PaySign lowered its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance to a range of $35 million to $37 million, from prior guidance range of $38 million to $40 million, citing delays in onboarding of new plasma industry programs.

On this news, shares of PaySign fell $2.57, or over 21%, to close at $9.47 on September 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased PaySign securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

