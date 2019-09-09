Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of PaySign, Inc. Investors

0
09/09/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

 

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of PaySign, Inc. (“PaySign” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 9, 2019, PaySign lowered its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance to a range of $35 million to $37 million, from prior guidance range of $38 million to $40 million, citing delays in onboarding of new plasma industry programs.

On this news, shares of PaySign fell $2.57, or over 21%, to close at $9.47 on September 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased PaySign securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 37,9 M
EBIT 2019 7,50 M
Net income 2019 7,50 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 66,5x
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 11,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,32x
Capitalization 448 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,00  $
Last Close Price 9,47  $
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Newcomer Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel R. Henry Chairman
Joan M. Herman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark K. Attinger Chief Financial Officer
Daniel H. Spence Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYSIGN INC242.05%569
FISERV INC47.80%73 827
GLOBAL PAYMENTS69.08%27 320
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES62.96%26 199
WIRECARD AG18.45%21 477
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD175.87%16 916
