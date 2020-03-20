Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased PaySign, Inc. ("PaySign" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PAYS) securities between March 12, 2019 and March 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). PaySign investors have until May 18, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 16, 2020, PaySign delayed the filing of its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 due to an ongoing audit. The Company also disclosed that “management identified material weaknesses related to (i) assessment of internal controls over financial reporting and (ii) information technology general controls.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.93, or nearly 17%, to close at $4.59 per share on March 16, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that PaySign’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective; (2) that PaySign’s information technology general controls were not effective; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about PaySign’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased PaySign securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

