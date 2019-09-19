Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Paysign Inc    PAYS

PAYSIGN INC

(PAYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAYS Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Paysign (PAYS) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman notifies Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) investors of the firm's investigation of possible violations of federal securities laws. 

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period:  Before Sept. 9, 2019
Email: PAYS@hbsslaw.com 
Visit: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PAYS
Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation: 510,725-3000.

Paysign (PAYS) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Paysign misrepresented and concealed serious problems in the onboarding of new plasma industry programs.

Paysign and senior management have consistently promoted the Company's integration of new plasma industry programs into its existing network, noting it was a "success" and "we're continuing to grow in absolute dollars as well as in market share."  But on September 9, 2019, Paysign shocked investors when it dramatically cut fiscal year 2019 revenue guidance, blaming the negative forecast on delays with onboarding new plasma industry programs during the first half of 2019. 

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether the Company misled investors about its onboarding of new plasma industry programs," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Paysign should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PAYS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pays-shareholder-alert-hagens-berman-notifies-investors-in-paysign-pays-of-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-300922191.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAYSIGN INC
08:22pPAYS Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Paysign (PAYS) of an Investigation I..
PR
09/11BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : PAYS) on Behalf of PaySign Stockholders a..
BU
09/11Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
09/10GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of PaySign, Inc...
BU
09/09Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of PaySign, ..
BU
09/09PAYSIGN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articl..
AQ
09/09PAYSIGN, INC. : Revises 2019 Annual Revenue Guidance, Adjusted EBITDA Guidance R..
BU
08/07PAYSIGN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/07PAYSIGN : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and result..
AQ
08/06PAYSIGN, INC. : Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Revenues and Net Income
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group