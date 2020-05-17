PAYS UPCOMING DEADLINE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Paysign, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020

Log in
05/17/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of Paysign, Inc. (“Paysign” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Paysign securities between March 12, 2019 and March 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pays.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) Paysign’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective; (2) Paysign’s information technology general controls were not effective; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pays or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Paysign you have until May 18, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 47,4 M
EBIT 2020 8,32 M
Net income 2020 8,40 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 47,1x
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,41x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,44x
Capitalization 351 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Newcomer Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel R. Henry Chairman
Joan M. Herman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark K. Attinger Chief Financial Officer
Daniel H. Spence Director & Chief Technology Officer
