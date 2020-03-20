Log in
PAYSIGN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PaySign, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

03/20/2020 | 06:59pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of investors that purchased PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) securities between March 12, 2019 and March 15, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 18, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 16, 2020, PaySign filed a Form 12b-25, disclosing it was unable to timely file its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 due to the need for additional time to complete the Company’s financial audit. The Company also stated that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal controls relating to its internal control over financial reporting and its information technology general controls.

On this news, shares of PaySign fell $0.93 per share, or nearly 17%, to close at $4.59 per share on March 16, 2020.

The complaint, filed on March 19, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PaySign’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective; (2) PaySign’s information technology general controls were not effective; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased PaySign securities during the Class Period, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34,7 M
EBIT 2019 7,07 M
Net income 2019 7,42 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,02x
Capitalization 204 M
