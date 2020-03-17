Log in
PAYSIGN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PaySign, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

03/17/2020 | 08:46pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) on behalf of PaySign stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether PaySign has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 16, 2020, PaySign announced that it would not be able to file its annual financial report with the SEC due to an ongoing audit that has revealed material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting.

On this news, PaySign’s stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 16.85%, to close at $4.59 per share on March 16, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PaySign shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
