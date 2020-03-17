PAYSIGN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PaySign, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) on behalf of PaySign stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether PaySign has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 16, 2020, PaySign announced that it would not be able to file its annual financial report with the SEC due to an ongoing audit that has revealed material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting.

On this news, PaySign’s stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 16.85%, to close at $4.59 per share on March 16, 2020.

