Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PaySign, Inc.    PAYS

PAYSIGN, INC.

(PAYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PaySign : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Paysign, Inc. Investors of the Important May 18th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – PAYS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 10:00am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) between March 12, 2019 and March 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important May 18, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Paysign investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Paysign class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1811.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paysign’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective; (2) Paysign’s information technology general controls were not effective; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 18, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1811.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PAYSIGN, INC.
10:00aPAYSIGN : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Paysign, Inc. Investors of the I..
BU
04/17PAYSIGN : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Paysign, Inc..
BU
04/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) Sued for ..
BU
04/08PAYSIGN : 2019 Q4 Earnings Call – April 6, 2019
PU
04/03PAYSIGN, INC. : to Host Yearend Earnings Call
BU
04/03PAYSIGN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
04/03PAYSIGN, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Ru..
AQ
04/03PAYSIGN : Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
04/03PAYSIGN, INC. : Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delay..
BU
04/03PAYSIGN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION and RESULT..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46,7 M
EBIT 2020 10,1 M
Net income 2020 9,91 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,81x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,66x
Capitalization 318 M
Chart PAYSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
PaySign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,50  $
Last Close Price 6,53  $
Spread / Highest target 83,8%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Newcomer Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel R. Henry Chairman
Joan M. Herman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark K. Attinger Chief Financial Officer
Daniel H. Spence Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYSIGN, INC.-35.67%318
FISERV INC.-17.50%64 522
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-19.14%44 305
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.73%18 255
WIRECARD AG17.64%16 924
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-29.39%7 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group