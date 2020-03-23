Log in
PAYSIGN, INC.

PAYSIGN, INC.

(PAYS)
Paysign, Inc. : to Delay Yearend Earnings Call Until March 31, 2020

03/23/2020

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs, digital banking and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications, today announced that it will delay its yearend conference call, previously scheduled for March 25th 2020 until March 31, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

The Company’s financial results are scheduled to be released shortly after the market closes that day.

Participant details are as follows:

US dial-in:

877-407-2988

Int’l dial-in:

201-389-0923

Webcast:

Click Here

Replay:

 

Dial-in:

877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415

Conf ID #:

 

13696176

To register as a financial professional in order to ask questions during the call, please email ir@paysign.com by 5:00 PM Eastern Time on Monday, March 30, 2020.

About Paysign, Inc.

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Paysign’s corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysign’s customizable solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. For over 15 years healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies have relied on Paysign to provide state of the art prepaid payment programs tailored to their unique requirements. Paysign is a registered trademark of Paysign, Inc. in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us at paysign.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
