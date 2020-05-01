Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PaySign, Inc.    PAYS

PAYSIGN, INC.

(PAYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paysign, Inc. : to Host 1st Quarter Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs, digital banking and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications, will discuss 2020 1st Quarter earnings at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

The company’s financial results are scheduled to be released shortly after the market closes that day.

Participant details are as follows:

US dial-in:

877-830-2587

Int’l dial-in:

785-424-1735

Passcode:

70547

Webcast:

Click Here

Replay:

 

Dial-in:

877-481-4010 / 919-882-2331

Passcode #:

34703

To register as a financial professional in order to ask questions during the call, please email ir@paysign.com by 5:00 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

About Paysign, Inc.

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Paysign’s corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysign’s customizable solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. For over 15 years healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies have relied on Paysign to provide state of the art prepaid payment programs tailored to their unique requirements. Paysign is a registered trademark of Paysign, Inc. in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us at paysign.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PAYSIGN, INC.
08:01pPAYSIGN, INC. : to Host 1st Quarter Earnings Call
BU
04/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating PaySign, Inc. (PAY..
BU
04/23PAYSIGN : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Paysign, Inc. Investors of the I..
BU
04/17PAYSIGN : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Paysign, Inc..
BU
04/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) Sued for ..
BU
04/08PAYSIGN : 2019 Q4 Earnings Call – April 6, 2019
PU
04/03PAYSIGN, INC. : to Host Yearend Earnings Call
BU
04/03PAYSIGN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
04/03PAYSIGN, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Ru..
AQ
04/03PAYSIGN : Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46,7 M
EBIT 2020 10,1 M
Net income 2020 9,91 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 44,9x
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 8,52x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,83x
Capitalization 398 M
Chart PAYSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
PaySign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,50  $
Last Close Price 8,17  $
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Newcomer Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel R. Henry Chairman
Joan M. Herman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark K. Attinger Chief Financial Officer
Daniel H. Spence Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYSIGN, INC.-15.27%419
FISERV INC.-10.87%69 703
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-9.06%49 827
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.15%20 610
WIRECARD AG-15.91%12 220
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-25.85%8 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group