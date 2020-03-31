Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PaySign, Inc.    PAYS

PAYSIGN, INC.

(PAYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paysign, Inc. : to Postpone Yearend Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs, digital banking and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications today announce it will be postponing its yearend 2019 earnings results call to allow additional time to complete its year-end closing procedures.

Paysign will issue a press release announcing a new date and time of the postponed earnings call upon completion of these procedures.

About Paysign, Inc.

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Paysign’s corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysign’s customizable solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. For over 15 years healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies have relied on Paysign to provide state of the art prepaid payment programs tailored to their unique requirements. Paysign is a registered trademark of Paysign, Inc. in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us at paysign.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PAYSIGN, INC.
04:55pPAYSIGN, INC. : to Postpone Yearend Earnings Call
BU
03/27PAYSIGN : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the C..
BU
03/27PAYSIGN : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Paysign, Inc..
BU
03/26PAYS Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Paysign, Inc. Investors of C..
BU
03/25INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Paysign, Inc.
PR
03/25PAYS ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Paysign, Inc. Investors of the I..
BU
03/25DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
03/23PAYSIGN, INC. : to Delay Yearend Earnings Call Until March 31, 2020
BU
03/23PAYS Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Paysign, Inc. Investors of ..
PR
03/23INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34,7 M
EBIT 2019 7,07 M
Net income 2019 7,42 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 38,0x
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,65x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,22x
Capitalization 265 M
Chart PAYSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
PaySign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,40  $
Last Close Price 5,57  $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 123%
Spread / Lowest Target 72,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Newcomer Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel R. Henry Chairman
Joan M. Herman Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark K. Attinger CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Daniel H. Spence Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYSIGN, INC.-45.12%265
FISERV INC.-14.96%66 776
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-17.16%45 388
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-32.57%16 575
WIRECARD AG-7.03%13 624
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-29.39%7 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group