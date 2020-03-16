The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of PaySign Inc. Investors (PAYS)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of PaySign, Inc. ("PaySign" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PAYS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 16, 2020, PaySign delayed the filing of its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 due to an ongoing audit. The Company also disclosed that “management identified material weaknesses related to (i) assessment of internal controls over financial reporting and (ii) information technology general controls.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.93, or nearly 17%, to close at $4.59 per share on March 16, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased PaySign securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005921/en/