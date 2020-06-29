PBF Energy : DPC - Tariff Schedule - 2020

FERC ICA Oil Tariff

F.E.R.C. No. 3.11.0 (Cancels F.E.R.C. No. 3.10.0)

DELAWARE PIPELINE COMPANY LLC

LOCAL TARIFF

APPLYING ON

PETROLEUM PRODUCTS

Governed, except as otherwise provided herein, by rules and regulations published in Delaware Pipeline Company LLC F.E.R.C. No. 2.1.0, supplements thereto or successive issues thereof.

(Rates in dollars per barrel of 42 United States Gallons each)

All rates in this issue are increased.

Route No. Origin Destination Rate 01 Delaware City Refining Company LLC Refinery New Castle County Delaware Sunoco Pipeline, L.P. Twin Oaks Pump Station Delaware County Pennsylvania [I] $0.6007

Issued in accordance with 18 C.F.R. § 342.3.

In addition to the rules and regulations stated above, the applicable option associated with the rule will apply: Rule 50: Gauging, Testing and Deductions: Option 1- Actual loss allowance.

The provisions published herein will, if effective, not result in an effect on the quality of the human environment.

ISSUED: June 26, 2020 EFFECTIVE: August 1, 2020

Issued and Compiled by:

Trecia Canty

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Delaware Pipeline Company LLC

1 Sylvan Way, 2nd Floor Parsippany, NJ 07054-3887 (973) 455-7500

EXPLANATION OF REFERENCE MARKS:

[I] Increase in Rates