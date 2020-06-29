PBF Energy : DPC - Tariff Schedule - 2020

FERC ICA Oil Tariff
F.E.R.C. No. 3.11.0 (Cancels F.E.R.C. No. 3.10.0)
DELAWARE PIPELINE COMPANY LLC
LOCAL TARIFF
APPLYING ON
PETROLEUM PRODUCTS
Governed, except as otherwise provided herein, by rules and regulations published in Delaware Pipeline Company LLC F.E.R.C. No. 2.1.0, supplements thereto or successive issues thereof.
(Rates in dollars per barrel of 42 United States Gallons each)
All rates in this issue are increased.
|
Route No.
|
Origin
|
Destination
|
Rate
|
01
|
Delaware City Refining Company LLC Refinery
New Castle County
Delaware
|
Sunoco Pipeline, L.P. Twin Oaks Pump Station
Delaware County
Pennsylvania
|
[I] $0.6007
Issued in accordance with 18 C.F.R. § 342.3.
In addition to the rules and regulations stated above, the applicable option associated with the rule will apply: Rule 50: Gauging, Testing and Deductions: Option 1- Actual loss allowance.
The provisions published herein will, if effective, not result in an effect on the quality of the human environment.
ISSUED: June 26, 2020 EFFECTIVE: August 1, 2020
Issued and Compiled by:
Trecia Canty
Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Delaware Pipeline Company LLC
1 Sylvan Way, 2nd Floor Parsippany, NJ 07054-3887 (973) 455-7500
EXPLANATION OF REFERENCE MARKS:
[I] Increase in Rates
