PBF ENERGY INC

PBF ENERGY INC

(PBF)
PBF Energy : DPC - Tariff Schedule - 2020

06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

FERC ICA Oil Tariff

F.E.R.C. No. 3.11.0 (Cancels F.E.R.C. No. 3.10.0)

DELAWARE PIPELINE COMPANY LLC

LOCAL TARIFF

APPLYING ON

PETROLEUM PRODUCTS

Governed, except as otherwise provided herein, by rules and regulations published in Delaware Pipeline Company LLC F.E.R.C. No. 2.1.0, supplements thereto or successive issues thereof.

(Rates in dollars per barrel of 42 United States Gallons each)

All rates in this issue are increased.

Route No.

Origin

Destination

Rate

01

Delaware City Refining Company LLC Refinery

New Castle County

Delaware

Sunoco Pipeline, L.P. Twin Oaks Pump Station

Delaware County

Pennsylvania

[I] $0.6007

Issued in accordance with 18 C.F.R. § 342.3.

In addition to the rules and regulations stated above, the applicable option associated with the rule will apply: Rule 50: Gauging, Testing and Deductions: Option 1- Actual loss allowance.

The provisions published herein will, if effective, not result in an effect on the quality of the human environment.

ISSUED: June 26, 2020 EFFECTIVE: August 1, 2020

Issued and Compiled by:

Trecia Canty

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Delaware Pipeline Company LLC

1 Sylvan Way, 2nd Floor Parsippany, NJ 07054-3887 (973) 455-7500

EXPLANATION OF REFERENCE MARKS:

[I] Increase in Rates

Disclaimer

PBF Energy Inc. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:06 UTC
