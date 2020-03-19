PBF Energy : SEC Filing (4)

Exhibit 99.1





Paseo de Las Palmas #736

Colonia Lomas de Chapultepec

11000 Ciudad de México, México





900 Avenue S

Grand Prairie, Texas 75050





Beneficial Ownership





As of the date of this filing, (i) Inversora Carso owns 22,026,522 shares of Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share (the 'Class A Common Shares'), which are held by Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Inversora Carso, and (ii) the Slim Family, which are beneficiaries of a Mexican trust that in turn owns all of the issued and outstanding voting equity securities of Inversora Carso, may be deemed to beneficially own indirectly the Class A Common Shares beneficially owned by Inversora Carso. The Class A Common Shares beneficially owned by Inversora Carso constitute approximately 18.4% of the 119,784,833 issued and outstanding Class A Common Shares, as reported in the Form 10-K filed by the Issuer with the SEC on February 20, 2020. As a result, the Slim Family may also be deemed to beneficially own approximately 18.4% of the 119,784,833 issued and outstanding Class A Common Shares, as reported in the Form 10-K filed by the Issuer with the SEC on February 20, 2020. Carso Energy Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Carso Electric, S.A. de C.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Carso Energy, S.A. de C.V., a subsidiary of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. ('Grupo Carso'). The members of the Slim Family are beneficiaries of a Mexican trust which controls Grupo Carso. Carso Energy Corp. may be deemed to be part of a group with Inversora Carso and the Slim Family pursuant to Rule 13d-5(b).





Signature Page Carlos Slim Helú Carlos Slim Domit By: /s/ Javier Foncerrada Javier Foncerrada Marco Antonio Slim Domit Attorney-in-Fact* March 19, 2020 Patrick Slim Domit María Soumaya Slim Domit Vanessa Paola Slim Domit Johanna Monique Slim Domit INVERSORA CARSO, S.A. DE C.V. By: Armando Ibáñez Vázquez

Title: Attorney-in-Fact CARSO ENERGY CORP.

By: Luis Fernando Meillon Del Pando

Title: Attorney-in-Fact





* See the Powers of Attorney for the members of the Slim Family and Inversora Carso, which are filed as exhibits to the Form 4 filed by the Slim Family and Inversora Carso with the SEC on February 12, 2018 in connection with their sale of Class A Common Shares, par value $0.10 per share of The New York Times Company, the Power of Attorney for Carso Energy Corp., filed as Exhibit 99-1 to the Schedule 13G/A filed by the Slim Family, Inversora Carso, and Carso Energy Corp. with the SEC on November 13, 2019 in connection with their ownership of the Issuer, and the Joint Filing Agreement among the Slim Family, Inversora Carso and Carso Energy Corp., filed as Exhibit 99-2 to the Schedule 13G/A filed by the Slim Family, Inversora Carso, and Carso Energy Corp. with the SEC on November 13, 2019 in connection with their ownership of the Issuer, which are hereby incorporated herein by reference.



