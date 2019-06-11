Log in
PBF ENERGY INC

(PBF)
PBF Energy : to buy Shell's Martinez, Calif. oil refinery for up to $1 billion

06/11/2019 | 05:36pm EDT
Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, Russia

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner PBF Energy Inc on Tuesday agreed to pay up to $1 billion (£786 million) for a California oil refinery that Royal Dutch Shell PLC has been trying to sell for at least four years.

Terms of the deal require Shell to pay an undisclosed amount for turnaround costs anticipated in the first quarter of 2020 and future capital expenses, PBF said in a statement. The deal is expected to close by December.

Shell had put the Martinez, California plant on the market in 2015 and later suspended its sales efforts after a fire at the facility. The refinery, located 30 miles northeast of San Francisco, has been operating since 1915.

"The recent global macro softness could have helped the parties to come to an agreement," said Matthew Blair, a refining analyst at investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

PBF had earlier looked at buying the facility from Shell, but was unable to reach an agreement and it recently re-approached the Anglo-Dutch oil giant, a person familiar with the matter said.

PBF has been interested in balancing its production in California, where it operates a 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant in Torrance, he said.

"They wanted the two refinery system, especially considering that when Torrance goes down they just have that one refinery and they don't make anything back."

The Martinez plant can process 157,000 bpd of crude oil into gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and other refined products. It also has a coker unit used for processing heavy grades of crude.

PBF said the acquisition would expand its West Coast operations and increase its overall throughput capacity to over 1 million bpd.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru and Arpan Varghese in Houston; editing by Maju Samuel and G Crosse)

