PBF Logistics LP : Announces Availability of 2018 K-1 Tax Packages

03/06/2019 | 05:35pm EST

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announces availability of 2018 K-1 Tax Packages.  The packages are available online and may be accessed at:

-           https://www.partnerdatalink.com/pbflogistics.

PBF Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/PBF Logistics LP)

As of March 6, 2019, PBFX is in the process of mailing the 2018 tax packages to unitholders.

PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-announces-availability-of-2018-k-1-tax-packages-300808105.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP


© PRNewswire 2019
