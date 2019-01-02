Log in
2016PBF LOGISTICS LP : quaterly earnings release
PBF Logistics LP : Energy to Attend Energy Industry Events

01/02/2019 | 11:42pm CET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) announced today that the company's management will be participating in the Mizuho Securities Virtual Refining Conference on January 3, 2019, and attending the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference on January 8, 2019.

PBF Energy Logo

Relevant presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at www.pbfenergy.com.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 44% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-energy-to-attend-energy-industry-events-300772130.html

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
